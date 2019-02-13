A to Z
#
1st to Die (Women's Murder Club Series)
2nd Chance (Women's Murder Club Series)
3rd Degree (Women's Murder Club Series)
4th Of July (Women's Murder Club Series)
The 5th Horseman (Women's Murder Club Series)
The 6th Target (Women's Murder Club Series)
7th Heaven (Women's Murder Club Seripresidentes)
The 8th Confession (Women's Murder Club Series)
The 9th Judgment (Women's Murder Club Series)
10th Anniversary (Women's Murder Club Series)
11th Hour (Women's Murder Club Series)
12th of Never (Women's Murder Club Series)
Unlucky 13 (Women's Murder Club Series)
14th Deadly Sin (Women's Murder Club Series)
15th Affair (Women's Murder Club Series)
16th Seduction (Women's Murder Club Series)
17th Suspect (Women's Murder Club Series)
18th Abduction (Women's Murder Club Series)
A-E
Alex Cross Also published as Cross (Alex Cross Series)
Alert (Michael Bennett Series)
Alex Cross, Run (Alex Cross Series)
Alex Cross's Trial (Alex Cross Series)
Along Came a Spider (Alex Cross Series)
Ambush (Michael Bennett Series)
Angel (Maximum Ride Series)
The Angel Experiment (Maximum Ride Series)
Armageddon (Daniel X Series)
The Big Bad Wolf (Alex Cross Series)
Big Fat Liar (Middle School Series)
Bigger Words for Little Geniuses (On Sale 09/02/2019)
Bullseye (Michael Bennett Series)
Burn (Michael Bennett Series)
Campfire (James Patterson Presents)
Capturing the Devil (On Sale 09/10/2019)
Cat & Mouse (Alex Cross Series)
Crazy House (Crazy House Series)
Cross Country (Alex Cross Series)
Cross Fire (Alex Cross Series)
Cross Justice (Alex Cross Series)
Cross My Heart (Alex Cross Series)
Cross the Line (Alex Cross Series)
Danger Down the Nile (Treasure Hunters Series)
The Dangerous Days of Daniel X (Daniel X Series)
Demons and Druids (Daniel X Series)
Dog's Best Friend (Middle School Series)
Double Cross (Alex Cross Series)
Ernestine, Catastrophe Queen (James Patterson Presents)
Escape to Australia (Middle School Series)
Escaping From Houdini (James Patterson Presents)
F-L
Fall of Crazy House (Crazy House Series)
Fang (Maximum Ride Series)
Fifty Fifty (Harriet Blue Series)
The Final Warning (Maximum Ride Series)
The Fire (Witch & Wizard Series)
Four Blind Mice (Alex Cross Series)
Game Over (Daniel X Series)
The Games: A Private Novel (Private Series)
Get Me Out of Here! (Middle School Series)
The Gift (Witch & Wizard Series)
Girls of Paper and Fire (James Patterson Presents)
Gone (Michael Bennett Series)
Gunslinger Girl (James Patterson Presents)
Haunted (Michael Bennett Series)
Hope to Die (Alex Cross Series)
House of Robots (House of Robots Series)
How I Survived Bullies, Broccoli, and Snake Hill (Middle School Series)
Hunting Prince Dracula (James Patterson Presents)
I, Alex Cross (Alex Cross Series)
I Even Funnier (I Funny Series)
I Funny (I Funny Series)
I Funny School of Laughs (I Funny Series)
I Funny TV (I Funny Series)
The Injustice (previously published as Expelled)
The Inn (On Sale 08/05/2019)
I, Michael Bennett (Michael Bennett Series)
I Totally Funniest (I Funny Series)
Jack & Jill (Alex Cross Series)
Just My Rotten Luck (Middle School Series)
Kill Alex Cross (Alex Cross Series)
Killer Instinct (On Sale 09/09/2019)
The Kiss (Witch & Wizard Series)
Kiss the Girls (Alex Cross Series)
Lights Out (Daniel X Series)
London Bridges (Alex Cross Series)
The Lost (Witch & Wizard Series)
M-R
Mary, Mary (Alex Cross Series)
Max (Maximum Ride Series)
Maximum Ride Forever (Maximum Ride Series)
Middle School: From Hero to Zero (Middle School Series)
The Nerdiest Wimpiest Dorkiest I Funny Ever (I Funny Series)
Never Never (Harriet Blue Series)
Nevermore (Maximum Ride Series)
No More Monsters Under Your Bed (On Sale 07/09/2019)
NYPD Red (NYPD Red Series)
NYPD Red 2 (NYPD Red Series)
NYPD Red 3 (NYPD Red Series)
NYPD Red 4 (NYPD Red Series)
Red Alert (NYPD Red Series)
The People vs. Alex Cross (Alex Cross Series)
Peril at the Top of the World (Treasure Hunters Series)
Pop Goes the Weasel (Alex Cross Series)
Private (Private Series)
Private: #1 Suspect (Private Series)
Private L.A. (Private Series)
Private Paris (Private Series)
Private Princess (Private Series)
Private Vegas (Private Series)
Public School Superhero (Public School Superhero Series)
Quest for the City of Gold (Treasure Hunters Series)
Max Einstein: Rebels Without a Cause (On Sale 09/09/2019)
Robot Revolution (House of Robots Series)
Robots Go Wild! (House of Robots Series)
Roses Are Red (Alex Cross Series)
Run For Your Life (Michael Bennett Series)
S-Z
Save Rafe! (Middle School Series)
Saving the World & Other Extreme Sports (Maximum Ride Series)
School's Out-Forever (Maximum Ride Series)
Scouts (On Sale 07/23/2019)
Secret of the Forbidden City (Treasure Hunters Series)
Sophia, Princess Among Beasts (On Sale 07/15/2019)
Stalking Jack the Ripper (James Patterson Presents)
Step on a Crack (Michael Bennett Series)
Swipe Right for Murder (On Sale 08/06/2019)
Tick Tock (Michael Bennett Series)
Treasure Hunters (Treasure Hunters Series)
Unlucky 13 (Women's Murder Club Series)
Ultimate Showdown (Middle School Series)
Violets Are Blue (Alex Cross Series)
The Warning (On Sale 08/13/2019)
Watch the Skies (Daniel X Series)
Witch & Wizard (Witch & Wizard Series)
Worst Case (Michael Bennett Series)
The Worst Years of My Life (Middle School Series)
By Series
Alex Cross
22: Cross the Line
21: Cross Justice
20: Hope to Die
19: Cross My Heart
18: Alex Cross, Run
17: Kill Alex Cross
16: Cross Fire
15: I, Alex Cross
14: Cross Country
13: Double Cross
12: Alex Cross (Also published as Cross)
11: Mary, Mary
10: London Bridges
09: The Big Bad Wolf
08: Four Blind Mice
07: Violets Are Blue
06: Roses Are Red
04: Cat & Mouse
03: Jack & Jill
02: Kiss the Girls
Others (Not part of the main series)
Women's Murder Club
18: 18th Abduction
17. 17th Suspect
16: 16th Seduction
15: 15th Affair
14: 14th Deadly Sin
13: Unlucky 13
12: 12th of Never
11: 11th Hour
10: 10th Anniversary
09: The 9th Judgment
07: 7th Heaven
06: The 6th Target
05: The 5th Horseman
04: 4th of July
03: 3rd Degree
02: 2nd Chance
01: 1st to Die
Michael Bennett
11: Ambush
10: Haunted
09: Bullseye
08: Alert
07: Burn
06: Gone
04: Tick Tock
03: Worst Case
01: Step on a Crack
Private
05: Private Paris
04: Private Vegas
03: Private L.A.
01: Private
Others (Not part of the main series)
03: Private Berlin
02: Private London
01: Private Games
NYPD Red
05. Red Alert: An NYPD Red Mystery (NYPD Red Series)
04. NYPD Red 4 (NYPD Red Series)
03. NYPD Red 3 (NYPD Red Series)
02. NYPD Red 2 (NYPD Red Series)
01. NYPD Red (NYPD Red Series)
Harriet Blue
03: Liar Liar
02: Fifty Fifty
01: Never Never
Maximum Ride
08: Nevermore
07: Angel
06: Fang
05: Max
Daniel X
06: Lights Out
05: Armageddon
04: Game Over
02: Watch the Skies
Witch & Wizard
Witch & Wizard
05: The Lost
04: The Kiss
03: The Fire
02: The Gift
01: Witch & Wizard
Middle School Series
Katt vs. Dogg
Dog Diaries
Unbelievably Boring Bart
No So Normal Norbert
Laugh Out Loud
Pottymouth and Stoopid
Word of Mouse
Jacky Ha-Ha
01: Jacky Ha-Ha
Public School Superhero
House of Robots
03: Robot Revolution
02: Robots Go Wild!
01: House of Robots
Treasure Hunters
01: Treasure Hunters
I Funny
04: I Funny TV
02: I Even Funnier
01: I Funny
Max Einstein
Middle School
06: Save Rafe!
03: Big Fat Liar
Confessions
Crazy House
Stand-Alone by Categories
Thrillers
The Warning (On Sale 08/13/2019)
The Inn (On Sale 08/05/2019)
Sophia, Princess Among Beasts (On Sale 07/15/2019)
Instinct (Previously Published as Murder Games)
Romances
Young Adult
The Injustice (previously published as Expelled)
Cradle and All (Teen Edition)
Middle School
BookShots
Thrillers
Manhunt (Michael Bennett)
Chase (Michael Bennett)
Cross Kill (Alex Cross)
Detective Cross (Alex Cross)
The Pretender (Audio Only)
The Witnesses (Ebook Only)
Romances
Dazzling (The Diamond Trilogy: Part I)
Exquisite (The Diamond Trilogy: Part III)
Radiant (The Diamond Trilogy: Part II)
Non-Fiction
Bindup
(The Family Lawyer, Night Sniper, & The Good Sister)
(The Moores Are Missing, The Housewife, & Absolute Zero)
(The Wedding Florist, The Horse Trainer, & The Gourmet Chef)
(The Trial, Little Black Dress, Heist, & The Women's War)
(The McCullagh Inn in Maine, Sacking the Quarterback, & Seducing Shakespeare)
(Cross Kill, ZOO 2, & The Pretender)
Presented by James
Picture Books
There was an Old Woman who Lived in a Book (On Sale 10/01/2019)
No More Monsters Under Your Bed! (On Sale 07/09/2019)
Middle Grade (Series)
How to Be a Supervillain
Sci-Fi Junior High
Middle Grade (Stand-Alone)
Scouts (On Sale 07/23/2019)
Young Adult (Series)
Once & Future
01. Once & Future
Girls of Paper and Fire
Stalking Jack the Ripper
04. Capturing the Devil (On Sale 09/10/2019)
Young Adult (Stand-Alone)
Swipe Right for Murder (On Sale 08/06/2019)
When We Were Lost (On Sale 06/04/2019)
Other Media
Movies
Alex Cross
Women's Murder Club
Middle School
Drama & Romance
Comics
Maximum Ride
Volume 9 (Manga)
Volume 8 (Manga)
Volume 7 (Manga)
Volume 6 (Manga)
Volume 5 (Manga)
Volume 4 (Manga)
Daniel X
Alien Hunter (Graphic Novel)
Witch & Wizard
Operation Zero (Graphic Novel)
Battle for Shadowland (Graphic Novel)
ZOO
ZOO (Graphic Novel)
Games
Women's Murder Club
#1: Death in Scarlet (PC)
Games of Passion (Nintendo DS)
Daniel X
The Ultimate Power (Nintendo DS)