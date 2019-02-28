Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
James Patterson Presents
Stranger Things meets The Goonies in this suspenseful yet heartwarming adventure story about a group of friends who set out to find a crashed meteor...but find mystery and danger instead as their close relationships begin to fracture.Annie, Beans, Rocky, and Fynn are the Scouts--best friends who do everything together. It's…
Are your kids too afraid of monsters to fall asleep at night? This whimsical book and its magical no-more-monsters patch could solve ALL of their problems!This charmingly illustrated picture book will have little ones giggling all the way to bedtime! Kids and adults alike will love the goofy, adorable, not-too-spooky…
Survival. It's a concept these high school students never had to consider--until their plane crashes in a remote rainforest with no adults left alive. With many of them falling prey to threats from both the jungle and man, they soon realize that danger comes in many sinister forms.Tom Calloway didn't…
Victor Spoil realizes he's not cut out for life as a supervillain and instead decides to be...a librarian. Little does he know that librarians are a kick-butt secret society who will stop at nothing to control---and shush---the world! It's time for Victor Spoil to hang up his cape. After trying…
King Arthur as you've never imagined! This bold, sizzling YA retells the popular legend with the Once and Future King as a teenage girl -- and she has a universe to save.I've been chased my whole life. As a fugitive refugee in the territory controlled by the tyrannical Mercer corporation,…
Uncover a riveting story of palace intrigue set in a sumptuous Asian-inspired fantasy world in the breakout YA novel that Publisher's Weekly calls "elegant and adrenaline-soaked."*A New York Times Bestseller**#1 on the Indie Next Kid's List**Goodreads Best Books of November**B&N Top Books of November**Publisher's Weekly Books of the Week**Hypable Most…
A modern retelling of a romantic Indian legend, 96 Words for Love is a star-crossed love story perfect for fans of The Sun is Also a Star and When Dimple Met Rishi.Ever since her acceptance to UCLA, 17-year-old Raya Liston has been quietly freaking out. She feels simultaneously lost and…
A New York Times Bestseller! Audrey Rose and Thomas Cresswell find themselves aboard a luxurious ocean liner that becomes a floating prison of horror when passengers are murdered one by one...with nowhere to run from the killer. The #1 bestselling series that started with Stalking Jack the Ripper and Hunting…
We all know and love Ramona, Matilda, and Harriet the Spy. Now meet Ernestine.In this tantalizing mystery that's "filled with laugh out loud moments" and "reads like a middle-grade version of the movie Clue", Ernestine is the smart, spunky, and fearless Nancy Drew for today's young readers! When a series…
James Patterson presents: The Titans of the Toilet! The Wonders from Down Under! Nitro City's very own sewer superheroes: The Plumbers! Super Mario Bros meets Captain Underpants in this action-packed comedy sure to make a splash! Thirteen-year-old Sully Stringfellow has always admired the great plumber heroes of Nitro City. These…
James Patterson presents this emotionally resonant novel that shows that while some broken things can't be put back exactly the way they were, they can be repaired and made even stronger. Kira's Twelve Steps To A Normal Life 1. Accept Grams is gone. 2. Learn to forgive Dad. 3.…
Middle school in space! An alien dog! A mad scientist! Hundreds of illustrations! Sci-Fi Junior High is galactically good! James Patterson presents a hilarious space adventure featuring an average human kid getting into a universe of trouble. Kelvin is the new kid at Sci-Fi Junior High--a floating space station filled…
James Patterson presents a bold new heroine--a cross between Katniss Everdeen and Annie Oakley: Serendipity Jones, the fastest sharpshooter in tomorrow's West. Seventeen-year-old Serendipity "Pity" Jones inherited two things from her mother: a pair of six shooters and perfect aim. She's been offered a life of fame and fortune in…
A NATIONAL BESTSELLER for ten straight weeks! In this rollicking middle-grade adventure, Michael Fry's witty text and hysterical artwork combines superhero action with classic fish-out-of-water humor. Victor Spoil comes from a long line of famous supervillains and he's fully expected to join their ranks one day. But to his family's…
In this New York Times bestselling sequel to Kerri Maniscalco's haunting #1 debut Stalking Jack the Ripper, bizarre murders are discovered in the castle of Prince Vlad the Impaler, otherwise known as Dracula. Could it be a copycat killer...or has the depraved prince been brought back to life? Following the…
Presented by James Patterson's new children's imprint, this gleefully illustrated space adventure is a laugh on every page. That's a lot of laughs!Kelvin Klosmo isn't just the new kid at school - he's the new kid in the galaxy! Welcome to Sci-Fi Junior High: an inter-galactic space station with students…
A #1 New York Times Bestseller! Presented by James Patterson's new children's imprint, this deliciously creepy horror novel has a storyline inspired by the Ripper murders and an unexpected, blood-chilling conclusion... Seventeen-year-old Audrey Rose Wadsworth was born a lord's daughter, with a life of wealth and privilege stretched out…
A sequel has never been this good...at being bad! In this highly anticipated follow-up to the bestselling How to Be a Supervillain, Victor Spoil must save the world from an evil scheme to enslave the superheroes and villains--to his parents' utter disappointment. Victor Spoil hates the Junior Super Academy. It…
Be careful what stories you tell around the campfire... they just might come true. Fans of Scream and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children will devour this chilling horror debut. While camping in a remote location, Maddie Davenport gathers around the fire with her friends and family to tell scary…