Standalone Thrillers
Thrillers
What do a psychiatrist, a mother, and an expert hitman have in common? Their time is running out in these three fast-paced thrillers from the World's #1 Bestselling Writer, James Patterson.DEAD MAN RUNNING: Psychiatrist Randall Beck specializes in PTSD cases--and his time is limited. Especially when he uncovers a plot…
Captain Amy Cornwall's family is missing. She'll do whatever it takes to bring them home. In her career as an Army intelligence officer, Amy Cornwall has seen haunting sights half a world away. None compare to the chilling scene at her Virginia home. It is empty. A phone rings with…
In James Patterson's new stand-alone thriller, one secret can bring down a government when the President's affair to remember becomes a nightmare he wishes he could forget. Sally Grissom is a top secret service agent in charge of the Presidential Protection team. She knows that something is amiss when she…
In the new stand-alone thriller from the World's Bestselling author comes a Police detective by day, celebrity food truck chef by night, now Caleb Rooney has a new title: Most Wanted.In the Carnival days leading up Mardi Gras, Detective Caleb Rooney comes under investigation for a murder he is accused…
Danger lurks in plain sight with a beguiling neighbor, a suspect's wife, and a mysterious message from space in three electrifying thrillers from the World's Bestselling Writer, James Patterson. The House Next Door (with Susan DiLallo): Married mother of three Laura Sherman was thrilled when her new neighbor invited her…
Instant #1 New York Times bestseller!A young attorney tries her first case . . . and it's Murder One in a legal thriller from the world's #1 bestselling writer.Ruby Bozarth, a newcomer to Rosedale, Mississippi, is also fresh to the Mississippi Bar--and to the docket of Circuit Judge Baylor, who…
#1 New York Times Bestseller#1 USA Today Bestseller#1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller#1 Indie Bestseller"President Duncan for a second term!" --USA Today"This book's a big one." --New York Times "Towers above most political thrillers." --Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"The plotting is immaculate . . . the writing is taut." --Sunday Times (London)"Ambitious and wildly…
Instant #1 New York Times bestsellerIn James Patterson's white-hot Western thriller, a Texas Ranger fights for his life, his freedom, and the town he loves as he investigates his ex-wife's murder. Across the ranchlands and cities of his home state, Rory Yates's discipline and law-enforcement skills have carried him far:…
When four teens are accused of crimes they didn't commit, they team up to investigate everyone at school who could have set them up. Theo Foster's Twitter account used to be anonymous -- until someone posted a revealing photo that got him expelled. No final grade. No future. No…
When Jacob and Megan Brandeis plan to expose a secretive and evil corporation, the fallout threatens to destroy them.Jacob and Megan Brandeis have gotten jobs with the mega-successful, ultra-secretive Store. Seems perfect. Seems safe. But their lives are about to become anything but perfect, anything but safe. Especially since Jacob…
A criminal behavior expert teams up with an NYPD detective to track down a criminal in the novel that inspired the hit CBS TV series starring Alan Cumming.Dr. Dylan Reinhart wrote the book on criminal behavior. Literally: he's a renowned, bestselling Ivy League expert on the subject. When a copy…
The "thrilling" #1 New York Times and USA Today bestseller (Karin Slaughter): when three bodies are found in a Chicago bedroom, a black book goes missing . . . and the city has never been more dangerous.Billy Harney was born to be a cop. As the son of Chicago's chief…
In a world run by machines, humans are an endangered species -- and their only hope is a rebel warrior with nothing left to lose.The Great War is over. The robots have won. The humans who survived have two choices: they can submit and serve the vicious rulers they created,…
A new Pope will be chosen in Rome . . . and she just might be a woman. But she's made some powerful enemies who will stop at nothing-not even murder.The world is watching as massive crowds gather in Rome, waiting for news of a new pope, one who promises…
Two teenage girls claim that they are pregnant virgins. But only one is carrying the child of Christ . . . and the other will deliver the son of Satan.In Boston, seventeen-year-old Kathleen is pregnant, but she swears she's a virgin. In Ireland, another teenage girl, Colleen, discovers she is…
Detective Jenna Murphy comes to the Hamptons to solve a murder-but what she finds is more deadly than she could ever imagine.Trying to escape her troubled past and rehabilitate a career on the rocks, former New York City cop Jenna Murphy hardly expects her lush and wealthy surroundings to be…
D. C. attorney Trevor Mann is about to discover a shocking secret . . . and to uncover the truth, he must solve the most shocking mystery of his life.After a serious professional stumble, attorney Trevor Mann may have finally hit his stride. He's found happiness with his girlfriend Claire…
Read the #1 New York Times bestselling thriller Invisible, then continue the series with Unsolved. Everyone thinks Emmy Dockery is crazy. Obsessed with finding the link between hundreds of unsolved cases, Emmy has taken leave from her job as an FBI researcher. Now all she has are the newspaper clippings…
Discover a dangerous world of manipulation, obsession, and murder in James Patterson's scary, sexy standalone thriller.Ben isn't like most people. Unable to control his racing thoughts, he's a man consumed by his obsessions: movies, motorcycles, presidential trivia-and Diana Hotchkiss, a beautiful woman Ben knows he can never have.When Diana is…
In James Patterson's dazzling thriller, two secret agents hunt down a serial killer targeting honeymoon couples in Rome.A newlywed couple steps into the sauna in their deluxe honeymoon suite-and never steps out again. When another couple is killed while boarding their honeymoon flight to Rome, it becomes clear that someone…
In James Patterson's pulse-racing New York Times bestseller, violent animal attacks are destroying entire cities-and two unlikely heroes must save the world before it's too late.All over the world, brutal attacks are crippling entire cities. Jackson Oz, a young biologist, watches the escalating events with an increasing sense of dread.…
After a lavish night of guilty pleasures in Monte Carlo, four best friends face an awful morning of arrests-and a fight for survival.Only minutes after Abbie Elliot and her three best friends step off of a private helicopter, they enter the most luxurious, sumptuous, sensually pampering hotel they have ever…
A poor art student living in New York stumbles on a bag of diamonds . . . but they come at a price in this unforgettable novel from "America's #1 storyteller" (Forbes).Matthew Bannon, a poor art student living in New York City, finds a duffel bag filled with diamonds during…
Nina Bloom may be the perfect lawyer, wife, and mother . . . but when an innocent man is framed for murder in Key West, her past comes back to haunt her.Nina's secret life began 18 years ago. She had looks to die for, a handsome police officer husband, and…
Move over, James Bond and Jason Bourne-superhuman agent Hays Baker fights to save millions of lives in James Patterson's thrilling bestseller.Hays Baker and his wife Lizbeth possess superhuman strength, extraordinary intelligence, stunning looks, a sex life to die for, and two beautiful children. Of course they do-they're Elites, endowed at…
Join reporter Nick Daniels as he uncovers deadly secrets in a page-turning thriller from the "unstoppable" James Patterson (USA Today).Seated at New York's Lombardo's Steak House, reporter Nick Daniels is conducting a once-in-a-lifetime interview with a legendary baseball bad-boy when an assassin strikes. In the chaos, he accidentally captures a…
Europe is stunning in the summer . . . but NYPD detective Jacob Kanon isn't there for the beauty. He's on a mission: to track down his daughter's killer.NYPD detective Jacob Kanon is on a tour of Europe's most gorgeous cities. But the sights aren't what draw him-he sees each…
In this #1 New York Times bestseller, tropical paradise becomes a dark inferno of kidnapping, temptation, and ruthless killing when a beautiful supermodel goes missing in Hawaii.Syd, a breathtakingly beautiful supermodel on a photo shoot in Hawaii, disappears. Fearing the worst, her parents travel to Hawaii to investigate for themselves,…
A mother and her three children struggle to survive on the most shocking vacation of their lives.James Patterson, America's #1 bestselling thriller writer, presents his most suspenseful, explosive tale ever. Only an hour out of port, the Dunne family's summer getaway to paradise is already turning into the trip from…
An aspiring photographer is about to get the chance of a lifetime in New York-and face a forbidden love that just might be her downfall.Kristin Burns has lived her life by the philosophy "Don't think, just shoot"-pictures, that is. Struggling to make ends meet, she works full-time as a nanny…
A one-night stand spirals into a web of dark secrets in James Patterson's steamy thriller of love, lust, and murder.Lauren Stillwell is not your average damsel in distress. When the NYPD cop discovers her husband leaving a hotel with another woman, she decides to beat him at his own game.…
When a single mom and aspiring actress ends up on an important jury, she must team up with an FBI agent to hunt down a vicious and powerful mob boss.Andie DeGrasse is not your typical juror. Hoping to get dismissed from the pool, she tells the judge that most of…
Dark mysteries come to East Hampton while a struggling lawyer fights to save his friend from being framed for a triple murder.Montauk lawyer Tom Dunleavy's client list is woefully small-occasional real estate closings barely keep him in paper clips. So when he is hired to defend a local man accused…
High risk, high reward: a $5 million heist is the perfect job for Ned Kelly. But when it all goes horribly wrong, he discovers a world of secrets and sabotage.Working as a lifeguard at a luxurious Florida resort, Ned Kelly meets the woman of his dreams. It feels perfect in…
In his sexiest, scariest novel yet, James Patterson deftly confirms that he always "takes thrills to the next level" (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review).When FBI agent John O'Hara first sees Nora Sinclair, she seems perfect. She has the looks. The career. The clothes. The wit. The sophistication. The tantalizing sex appeal. The whole…
Six kids on the run must face a villain who threatens the future of human existence . . . but winning comes at a high price.Six children have escaped horrifying government experiments, a childhood in captivity, and a frightening brush with death. Living out in the world for the first…
Hugh De Luc returns from the Crusades to find his son killed, his wife kidnapped, and his town gutted in the search for a priceless relic . . . and now, he must fight to save everything he holds dear.Arriving home disillusioned from the Crusades, Hugh DeLuc discovers his village…
When New York law student Jack Mullen learns that his brother has drowned, he knows it can't be an accident . . . Jack Mullen is in law school in New York City when the shocking news comes that his brother Peter has drowned in the ocean off East Hampton.…
A courageous federal agent and a resourceful woman lawyer are the only ones who can save New York City from the terror of a secret militia group.James Patterson's classic superthriller, Black Friday, combines the breathtaking suspense of the Alex Cross series and the authenticity of NYPD Blue: A federal agent…
While grieving her husband's murder, a young Colorado veterinarian meets a troubled FBI agent and begins to uncover the world's most sinister secrets.Frannie O'Neill is a young and talented veterinarian living in Colorado. Plagued by the mysterious murder of her husband, David, a local doctor, Frannie throws herself into her…
His family has been murdered. His past lover is running for her life. And now, Dr. David Strauss must travel across Europe to track down the killers.Outside New York City, the palatial home of Dr. David Strauss's parents is attacked by gunmen during a glittering party. As he watches helplessly,…
The world's favorite singer is on trial for murdering a glamorous athlete . . . but in a ruthless world of power and privilege, life and death aren't what they seem.It was the trial that electrified the world. Not just because of the defendant, Maggie Bradford, the woman whose songs…
#1 New York Times bestselling author James Patterson weaves a suspenseful tale of a powerful mobster who runs up against a very determined cop and his faithful crime fighters.A stunningly brilliant psychopathic killer who has skillfully eluded the police from London to Paris to New York. A beautiful woman journalist…
Two killers are chasing an American man who's about to face cold-blooded terror on a picture-perfect vacation . . . and discover a truth that could destroy them all.Cool and glamorous, they appear to be a successful couple on a holiday . . . but Damian and Carrie Rose are…
Discover James Patterson's stunning debut, an Edgar Award-winning novel of prejudice and murder in the American South. You are about to begin a classic award-winning novel of suspense. When an up-and-coming politician is murdered in a small Southern town, reporter Ochs Jones suspects that racism and prejudice had something to…
Non-Fiction
A wealthy kidnapped man fights for his life and a real estate deal turns deadly in these two true crime thrillers that inspired Discovery's Murder is Forever TV series.Murder Beyond the Grave (with Andrew Bourelle): Stephen Small has it all: a Ferrari, fancy house, loving wife, and three boys. But…
As seen on Discovery's Murder is Forever TV series: In these two true crime thrillers, a reluctant hitman and a cheating husband fight for their lives . . . and a single mother exacts her revenge.In Murder, Interrupted, rich, cheating financier Frank Howard wants his wife dead, and he's willing…
As seen on the Discovery ID TV series Murder is Forever, these two true-crime thrillers follow a lawyer struggling to stop a killer and a detective angling to solve a double homicide.Home Sweet Murder (with Andrew Bourelle): Lawyer Leo Fisher and his wife Sue are a sixty-one-year-old couple enjoying a…
Discover the shocking #1 New York Times bestseller: the true story of a young NFL player's first-degree murder conviction and untimely death -- and his journey from the Patriots to prison.Aaron Hernandez was a college All-American who became the youngest player in the NFL and later reached the Super Bowl.…
You've read the Jeffrey Epstein headlines, now get the full story. The world's bestselling author, James Patterson, has written the definitive book on the billionaire pedophile at the center of the newly unsealed federal sex crimes case. Jeffrey Epstein rose from humble origins into the New York City and Palm…
The mystery of King Tut's death in Ancient Egypt has haunted the world for centuries. Discover the ultimate true crime story of passion and betrayal, where the clues point to murder.Thrust onto Egypt's most powerful throne at the age of nine, King Tut's reign was fiercely debated from the outset.…