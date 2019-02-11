How can I contact James Patterson?
How can I contact James's North American publisher to order books, or with other customer issues?
In what order should I read James Patterson's books?
When is James Patterson coming to my town?
Where can I find a complete list of James Patterson's books?
How can I get a signed James Patterson book?
How can I find out more about James Patterson?
Are there any more movies coming out based on James Patterson's books?
Where did the story of the five balls in Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas come from?
How can I contact James Patterson?
The best chance for getting a message to James Patterson is through his Facebook page.
You can write a letter to James Patterson at the following address:
James Patterson
c/o Author Mail
Hachette Book Group USA
1290 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10104
Or, you can also follow him on Twitter, and Pinterest.
How can I contact James’s North American publisher to order books, or with other customer issues?
Please call Hachette Book Group customer service at 800.759.0190.
In what order should I read James Patterson's books?
All of this information is available at the Checklist within the Books section of this site. For the order of the books in the Alex Cross, The Women's Murder Club, and Maximum Ride series, visit their respective pages within the Books area.
When is James Patterson coming to my town?
You can get the latest info on tour dates by following him on his Facebook page.
Where can I find a complete list of James Patterson's books?
You can find a complete list of James Patterson's books broken down in chronological order at the bottom of the Books page.
How can I get a signed James Patterson book?
Either attend a signing or contact a store that is having a signing. Also, sign up for the eNewsletter because special signed book offers are occasionally offered.
How can I find out more about James Patterson?
Read the biography here at the site or read interviews that have appeared in print.
Are there any more movies coming out based on James Patterson's books?
Yes! Sign up for our eNewsletter to catch the latest news!
Where did the story of the five balls in Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas come from?
Imagine life is a game in which you are juggling five balls. The balls are called work, family, health, friends, and integrity. And you're keeping all of them in the air. But one day you finally come to understand that work is a rubber ball. If you drop it, it will bounce back. The other four balls–family, health, friends, integrity–are made of glass. If you drop one of these, it will be irrevocably scuffed, nicked, perhaps even shattered. And once you truly understand the lesson of the five balls, you will have the beginnings of balance in your life.
One of the most dependably recurring questions I've gotten over the years is where did the above story of the five balls–which appears in Suzanne's Diary for Nicholas–come from?
I first heard a version of it from my grandmother when I was a kid, but—though she was a creative soul—I expect it pre-dates her. All I know is it's been with us for a long time and has been told in many places–from Sunday sermons to a 1991 commencement address at Georgia Tech by Brian G. Dyson, former Vice Chairman of The Coca-Cola Company.
And I certainly am right there with everybody who resonates so strongly with it. It's one of those true bits of wisdom that, unlike us, never grows old.