RECENT RELEASES
#1 New York Times Bestseller#1 USA Today Bestseller#1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller#1 Indie Bestseller"President Duncan for a second term!" --USA Today"This book's a big one." --New York Times "Towers above most political thrillers." --Pittsburgh Post-Gazette"The plotting is immaculate . . . the writing is taut." --Sunday Times (London)"Ambitious and wildly…
The U.S.A. is in danger... Only the Kidds can find the treasure that will save it!Bick, Beck, Storm and Tommy are stuck in Washington, D.C. without any priceless antiques to hunt--BORING! But everything changes when the Kidds uncover a dastardly conspiracy: a fake Bill of Rights!Now they're crisscrossing the country…
Survival. It's a concept these high school students never had to consider--until their plane crashes in a remote rainforest with no adults left alive. With many of them falling prey to threats from both the jungle and man, they soon realize that danger comes in many sinister forms.Tom Calloway didn't…
In the long-awaited follow-up to the #1 bestselling thriller INVISIBLE . . . the perfect murder always looks like an accident. FBI agent Emmy Dockery is absolutely relentless. She's young and driven, and her unique skill at seeing connections others miss has brought her an impressive string of arrests. But…
Victor Spoil realizes he's not cut out for life as a supervillain and instead decides to be...a librarian. Little does he know that librarians are a kick-butt secret society who will stop at nothing to control---and shush---the world! It's time for Victor Spoil to hang up his cape. After trying…
Detective Lindsay Boxer's investigation into the disappearance of three teachers quickly escalates from missing persons to murder in the newest Women's Murder Club thriller.For a trio of colleagues, an innocent night out after class ends in a deadly torture session. They vanish without a clue -- until a body turns…
What do a psychiatrist, a mother, and an expert hitman have in common? Their time is running out in these three fast-paced thrillers from the World's #1 Bestselling Writer, James Patterson.DEAD MAN RUNNING: Psychiatrist Randall Beck specializes in PTSD cases--and his time is limited. Especially when he uncovers a plot…
The best dystopian series since The Hunger Games just got better.Escape is just the beginning.Twin sisters Becca and Cassie barely got out of the Crazy House alive. Now they're trained, skilled fighters who fear nothing--not even the all-powerful United regime.Together, the sisters hold the key to defeating the despotic government…
The Miracle series continues with a pilgrimage to the mythical greens at St. Andrews. If golf novels had a leaderboard, Miracle at St. Andrews would be at the top. Though nobody has ever identified a single secret--no universally accepted truth--to the sport, every real player searches for one. Travis McKinley…
For anyone who loves cats, dogs (or both!), James Patterson's most pawsome story ever is set in a society defined by the oldest rivalry in the world: katts versus doggs! Oscar is a happy dogg---a rambunctious kid who loves being a Dogg Scout. Thanks to his family, he knows that…
Captain Amy Cornwall's family is missing. She'll do whatever it takes to bring them home. In her career as an Army intelligence officer, Amy Cornwall has seen haunting sights half a world away. None compare to the chilling scene at her Virginia home. It is empty. A phone rings with…
In James Patterson's new stand-alone thriller, one secret can bring down a government when the President's affair to remember becomes a nightmare he wishes he could forget. Sally Grissom is a top secret service agent in charge of the Presidential Protection team. She knows that something is amiss when she…
In the new stand-alone thriller from the World's Bestselling author comes a Police detective by day, celebrity food truck chef by night, now Caleb Rooney has a new title: Most Wanted.In the Carnival days leading up Mardi Gras, Detective Caleb Rooney comes under investigation for a murder he is accused…
In the next book in James Patterson's bestselling Middle School series, Rafe Khatchadorian's hilarious little sister, Georgia, is back for another rollicking adventure! This time, she's vying to be crowned winner of the Battle of the Bands--if she doesn't die of embarrassment first!It's not easy being Rafe Khatchadorian's sister. He's…
A modern retelling of a romantic Indian legend, 96 Words for Love is a star-crossed love story perfect for fans of The Sun is Also a Star and When Dimple Met Rishi. Ever since her acceptance to UCLA, 17-year-old Raya Liston has been quietly freaking out. She feels simultaneously lost…
Detective Harriet Blue returns in her biggest thriller yet in the instant New York Times bestseller. With her life on the life, Harriet has to to do unspeakable things and making her a very good cop... gone very bad. In the space of a week, she has committed theft and…
THE WORLD'S #1 BESTSELLING WRITER - 3 pulse-pounding thrillers in 1 book! The House Next Door (with Susan DiLallo): Married mother of three Laura Sherman was thrilled when her new neighbor invited her on some errands. But a few quick tasks became a long lunch-and now things could go too…
Here's MIDDLE SCHOOL for young readers--through the eyes of Rafe Khatchadorian's misbehaving mutt, Junior! When rule-breaking Rafe has to train his new dog in obedience school, you know things are about to get really ruff!Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! I've been waiting for ages to tell my story, and…