Hardcover & Paperback Coming Releases
Are your kids too afraid of monsters to fall asleep at night? This whimsical book and its magical no-more-monsters patch could solve ALL of their problems!This charmingly illustrated picture book will have little ones giggling all the way to bedtime! Kids and adults alike will love the goofy, adorable, not-too-spooky…
A princess who has lost her mother and father finds herself in a terrifying world that urgently needs a queen. Sophia is smart, beautiful, and accomplished, a beloved princess devoted to the people and to reading books. The kingdom is hers, until she is plunged into a nightmarish realm populated…
Stranger Things meets The Goonies in this suspenseful yet heartwarming adventure story about a group of friends who set out to find a crashed meteor...but find mystery and danger instead as their close relationships begin to fracture.Annie, Beans, Rocky, and Fynn are the Scouts--best friends who do everything together. It's…
James Patterson's strongest team since the Women's Murder Club are the first responders when their seafront town is targeted by vicious criminals. The Inn at Gloucester stands alone on the rocky shoreline. Its seclusion suits former Boston police detective Bill Robinson, novice owner and innkeeper. As long as the dozen…
An epic case of mistaken identity puts a teen looking for a hookup on the run from both the FBI and a murderous cult in this compulsively readable thriller. Finding himself alone in a posh New York City hotel room for the night, Aidan does what any red-blooded seventeen-year-old would…
Two roads lead to Mount Hope. None leads out. There's no place to run in a community that's been taken--and is being intentionally kept--off the grid. A small southern town was evacuated after a freak power-plant accident. As the first anniversary of the mishap approaches, some residents are allowed to…
Kids are never too young to start learning! With big, fun-to-say words for every letter of the alphabet, this book will deliver read-aloud laughs while teaching something new to both parent and child.Do you know your gnashnabb from your widdershins? When was the last time you saw something orchidaceous or…
Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Detective Elizabeth Needham--now known to audiences from the top-rated CBS series--reunite to stop the most sinister plot against New York City since 9/11.The murder of an Ivy League professor pulls Dr. Dylan Reinhart out of his ivory tower and onto the streets of New York, where…
What Harry Potter did for magic, Max Einstein does for kids' imaginations in this #1 New York Times bestselling series!Max Einstein's typical day is not your average 12-year-old's. She...TEACHES classes at a New York collegeDodges KIDNAPPING attempts with her best friends Goes on SECRET MISSIONS for her billionaire bossHas a…
In the shocking finale to the bestselling series that began with Stalking Jack the Ripper, Audrey Rose and Thomas are on the hunt for the depraved, elusive killer known as the White City Devil. A deadly game of cat-and-mouse has them fighting to stay one step ahead of the brilliant…