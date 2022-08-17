We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
New in Paperback Releases
The President's Daughter
Published: 07 / 19 / 2022
A rocket ride of a thriller—the #1 New York Times bestselling blockbuster by President Bill Clinton and James Patterson, "the dream team" (Lee Child). All Presidents have nightmares. This one is about to come true. Every detail is accurate—because one of the authors is President Bill Clinton. The drama and…
The Russian
Published: 06 / 28 / 2022
When a serial killer crashes Detective Michael Bennett's wedding, he and his new partner uncover a gruesome string of cold-case homicides across the country.Weeks before NYPD Detective Michael Bennett is to marry his longtime love, Mary Catherine, an assassin announces his presence in the city with a string of grisly…
The Red Book
Published: 05 / 17 / 2022
Detective Billy Harney’s reputation as a dirty cop may be the only thing keeping Chicago clean in James Patterson’s most critically-acclaimed thriller since The Black Book.For Detective Billy Harney, getting shot in the head, stalked by a state’s attorney, and accused of murder by his fellow cops is a normal week…
Walk in My Combat Boots
Published: 05 / 10 / 2022
Discover “the stories America needs to hear” (Admiral William H. McRaven, US Navy (Ret.)) with these moving and powerful recollections of war, told by the men and women who lived them.Walk in my Combat Boots is a powerful collection crafted from hundreds of original interviews by James Patterson, the world’s #1 bestselling…
Death of the Black Widow
Published: 04 / 19 / 2022
She destroys the men she loves—and escapes every time. The most dangerous killer James Patterson has ever created is also his most seductive. On his first night with Detroit PD, Officer Walter O’Brien is called to a murder scene. A terrified twenty-year-old has bludgeoned her kidnapper with skill that shocks even…
21st Birthday
Published: 03 / 15 / 2022
In this thrilling novel from a #1 New York Times bestselling author, Detective Lindsay Boxer takes a vow to protect a young woman from a serial killer long enough to see her twenty-first birthday.When young wife and mother Tara Burke goes missing with her baby girl, all eyes are on her…
Steal
Published: 02 / 08 / 2022
Art galleries and casinos, mansions and brothels, billionaires and thieves—only New York Times bestselling author James Patterson could create a triple-cross this decadent and suspenseful. Imagine everyone’s surprise when Carter von Oehson, a sophomore in Dr. Dylan Reinhart’s Abnormal Psychology class, posts on Instagram that he plans to kill himself.…
The Coast-to-Coast Murders
Published: 01 / 04 / 2022
A detective and an FBI agent join forces on what seems like an open-and-shut case—but a new rash of killings sends them on a pulse-pounding race against time in this intense thriller.Michael and Megan Fitzgerald are siblings who share a terrifying past. Both adopted, and now grown—Michael is a long-haul…