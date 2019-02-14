Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

James's Latest Movie Reviews

Gloria Bell

Fabulous, uplifting film that I loved. Julianne Moore is terrific in this Americanized version of Gloria. The movie is somewhat of a downer. B-

Hotel Mumbai

I liked this thriller a lot but there is a complaint. It's based on a real tragedy and the art director treats this tragedy like a thriller. I found that a little unsettling even though it works really well. B-

Little

Sometimes funny, often clumsy. I don't know what I expected - but somehow it fell below my expectations. C+

Us

Provocative. Really good performances. Especially Lupita Nyong'o. Quirky. Different. But I thought Get Out was better. B+

Alita: Battle Angel

This one really surprised me. It might be the best dystopian flick since Hunger Games – until it kind of crashes in the last five minutes. A-

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If you like good movies, if you like good books, you really shouldn’t miss this one. If Melissa McCarthy doesn’t get an Academy Award nomination than there’s something wrong with the process. A

Bohemian Rhapsody

I’m a Queen fan and Rami Malek is terrific at playing Freddie Mercury. Unfortunately, the movie is very much painting by the numbers. B-

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Better than I thought it would be. Unfortunately, it goes back and forth between wanting to be an intelligent thriller and wanting to be a commercial hit. The later spoils the film. B-

Widows

The combination of Steve McQueen and Gillian Flynn produces a suspenseful thriller that frequently rises high above the usual. The scenes are delivered with style and effectiveness. The acting is first-rate. My nit-pick would be that the story gets a little by-the-numbers right at the end. A

The Front Runner

It’s an important story because it really was the first highly visible #MeToo moment. The film is almost documentary in style, which is a valid decision, but stopped me from being as engaged in the story as I might have been. Hugh Jackman does a fine job as Gary Hart. B

Robin Hood

I don’t know who finances and green-lights some of these movies, but this one should have been stopped early. It’s never boring, but it frequently insults the intelligence. C

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

There’s an article today about how Fantastic Beasts is damaging the Harry Potter image and I tend to agree. The story is a mish-mash. There’s nobody to get terribly interested in. C

Boy Erased

Boy Erased had a strong storyline, but the screenplay seemed mechanical to me. Good performances, but the direction could have been better for a more powerful movie. B-

Bumblebee

I guess this is more of a kids’ movie or an all-family movie, and I’m neither a kid nor a family – but I found it to be pleasant enough. Hailee Steinfeld did a very nice job. B

The Favourite

I thought it would be one of my favorites for the year, but unfortunately it isn’t. The performances are great, but I didn’t find the story all that compelling. Some people will find the shock value unpleasant and some will find it much to their delight, but I found it to be somewhat of a bore. Still, the performances by Stone, Colman, and Weisz are all outstanding. B

PICK OF THE WEEK

The Mule

This one actually exceeded my expectations. Eastwood plays another grumpy old man, but manages to make the character fresh and engaging anyway. The story definitely could have fallen apart in the middle and it’s a testament to Eastwood’s directing that it didn’t. Let’s hear it for old men! A-

Creed II

Michael B. Jordan is obviously a big star and Sylvester Stallone is a better actor than he’s given credit for being. The film’s love story dragged a bit for me and the dramatic structure was very predictable. B+

Green Book

Maybe this movie was not socially correct enough for a few critics, but probably my favorite movie of this year. Mortensen and Ali are both flawless. The film was funny and moving, and captures the way prejudice worked when I was growing up. One negative is the movie totally stereotypes southerners. A

