Gloria Bell
Fabulous, uplifting film that I loved. Julianne Moore is terrific in this Americanized version of Gloria. The movie is somewhat of a downer. B-
Hotel Mumbai
I liked this thriller a lot but there is a complaint. It's based on a real tragedy and the art director treats this tragedy like a thriller. I found that a little unsettling even though it works really well. B-
Little
Sometimes funny, often clumsy. I don't know what I expected - but somehow it fell below my expectations. C+
Us
Provocative. Really good performances. Especially Lupita Nyong'o. Quirky. Different. But I thought Get Out was better. B+
Alita: Battle Angel
This one really surprised me. It might be the best dystopian flick since Hunger Games – until it kind of crashes in the last five minutes. A-
Widows
The combination of Steve McQueen and Gillian Flynn produces a suspenseful thriller that frequently rises high above the usual. The scenes are delivered with style and effectiveness. The acting is first-rate. My nit-pick would be that the story gets a little by-the-numbers right at the end. A
The Front Runner
It’s an important story because it really was the first highly visible #MeToo moment. The film is almost documentary in style, which is a valid decision, but stopped me from being as engaged in the story as I might have been. Hugh Jackman does a fine job as Gary Hart. B
The Favourite
I thought it would be one of my favorites for the year, but unfortunately it isn’t. The performances are great, but I didn’t find the story all that compelling. Some people will find the shock value unpleasant and some will find it much to their delight, but I found it to be somewhat of a bore. Still, the performances by Stone, Colman, and Weisz are all outstanding. B
The Mule
This one actually exceeded my expectations. Eastwood plays another grumpy old man, but manages to make the character fresh and engaging anyway. The story definitely could have fallen apart in the middle and it’s a testament to Eastwood’s directing that it didn’t. Let’s hear it for old men! A-
Green Book
Maybe this movie was not socially correct enough for a few critics, but probably my favorite movie of this year. Mortensen and Ali are both flawless. The film was funny and moving, and captures the way prejudice worked when I was growing up. One negative is the movie totally stereotypes southerners. A