W.

Josh Brolin is absolutely terrific—he manages not only to look like President Bush but to act and talk like him. The portrait of Bush is more balanced than I would have expected. The problem with the movie is we know where it's going and pretty much how it gets there.

The Wackness

Not wackness enough for me. Besides, I've got my own teenage problems and angst.

Waiting for Superman

I can't imagine anything more important than the subject of this documentary: the state of education in this country. I think the message would have been just as effective in half an hour, but it's still something that every grandparent, parent, teacher, and other living and breathing American should see. Clearly our education system is a mess and there are some programs that could help tremendously, and right away.

Pick of the Week

Waitress

Is well crafted, quite funny at times, and will resonate with anybody who likes the Women's Murder Club. I don't want to mislead anybody, though-this is not a mystery.

A Walk Among the Tombstones

An old-fashioned detective story told with a convoluted, modern-day Hollywood storyline. Liam Neeson, very good as always. B.

A Walk in the Woods

The Odd Couple in the woods. Starts slow, stays slow (which is appropriate since the movie is about two old guys trying to hike the Appalachian Trail). But I enjoyed it. Especially Nick Nolte's performance. B.

Pick of the Week

WALL•E

Probably one of the 2 or 3 best movies I've ever seen—up until the last 15 minutes or so, which aren't bad, but get a little bit Hollywood-predictable. This flick does show that it's possible to combine art and entertainment. God bless writer-director Andrew Stanton.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

I liked the scenes that Michael Douglas or Josh Brolin were in, otherwise I prefer to remember the original.

Wanderlust

A few laughs, but not nearly enough for me. Felt like one of those flicks where everybody involved was stoned throughout the scriptwriting and shooting.

Wanted

It has some visual effects the likes of which you've never seen before. Unfortunately, the story's way too familiar and there are no characters to care about. A better title, for me, might have been "Wanting".

Pick of the Week

Warrior

Let's start here. The trailer and ads for Warrior give away a major plot twist. Has Lion's Gate never heard of spoiler alerts? Next, an admission. Good fight films always choke me up. I've no idea why. This is a good fight flick. I got choked up.

The Warrior's Way

Not bad for an hour or so until it devolves into sword fighting massacres. Fans of the genre will undoubtedly feel the exact opposite.

Watchmen

I watched—for as long as I possibly could—and here's what I saw. There was some very good art direction, but also some surprisingly flat scenes. The dialogue is, in my opinion, pretty bad. There's no one I felt obliged to root for or against—which is probably part of the film's conceit—but who cares? Time magazine says the graphic novel is one of the past century's hundred best novels of any kind. Maybe so. But, for me, Watchmen the movie was an overhyped disappointment.

Water for Elephants

This is a very handsome movie, but for me at least it wasn't nearly as good as the book. Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon are absolutely fine, but somehow the chemistry between them didn't quite make it for me.

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Waterhorse is one of those children's movies that adults will enjoy as much as their kids. A lot of attention was given to the script cinematography & animation. Definitely a good one to bring your kids eight and up to see.

The Way, Way Back

Way way better when it's being funny. This is the best work I've seen from Sam Rockwell.

We're the Millers

Just your typical all-American family—a drug dealer, a stripper, a runaway, a virgin. Funny at times.

We Are Marshall

Obviously the story of the crash of the Marshall football team plane and the resurgence of the university is a powerful one. The movie is a little flat, however.

Pick of the Week

We Bought a Zoo

If the title of this move is scaring you off, don't let it. We Bought a Zoo is a sweet, charming, relatively realistic film, based on a very real zoo, with terrific performances from everyone involved, but especially Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson.

Pick of the Week

The Wedding Ringer

A pretty good remake of Wedding Crashers. Kevin Hart is very funny and very likeable. B+

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

This is another one of those movies they could have done in a slipshod way, but somebody put in a lot of effort and heart, and it's pretty funny.

What Happens in Vegas

This got horrendous reviews and I expected to see Ashton Kutcher punked for an hour-and-a-half. Surprisingly, however, I found the movie pretty dang funny. It definitely held my interest and, if it were up to me—rather than the F it got from real critics—I'd give it a solid B. Guess I'll never be a real critic.

Pick of the Week

What Just Happened

Barry Levinson was the director on Diner and Wag the Dog and he can be quite funny. This is one of those Hollywood send-ups that is funny about the ridiculousness in Tinseltown. But the fact that the movie got made could be part of the problem.

What to Expect When You're Expecting

Some funny scenes, but not much storyline to move the set pieces forward, and nobody to care much about. The producers did a great job attaching talent—they just forgot to attach a script.

What's Your Number?

I'm afraid the number for this film is zero. Zero good scenes, zero laughs.

When the Bough Breaks

I give this one a D. This bough broke one time too many. D.

Where the Wild Things Are

I talked to a dozen kids about this movie and they said it was okay, but confusing and weird. These are bright kids but they were not illuminated. As for me, I thought it wasn't as good as the book, which said it all very succinctly. I loved Max Records's performance as Max.

While We're Young

I've been noticing for years that most folks don't have much tolerance for other people's soap operas. I guess I do so I enjoyed the hip, cool WHILE WE'RE YOUNG but also Nick Sparks's sweet concoction, THE LONGEST RIDE. B.

Pick of the Week

Whiplash

Reminded me of my days in Catholic school. Minus the drums. A-

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

You've seen the story before (war journalist in the Middle East) but it's very well done anyway. B+

Pick of the Week

White House Down

Hands down the funniest movie of the summer.

Whiteout

This could have been a pretty good TV movie—it if had a tighter script and a better director. In other words, wait till it gets to TV. Then watch it with relatively low expectations.

Why Him?

Why this movie? I guess because it has its moments, and Bryan Cranston is an incredible talent. B-

Widows

The combination of Steve McQueen and Gillian Flynn produces a suspenseful thriller that frequently rises high above the usual. The scenes are delivered with style and effectiveness. The acting is first-rate. My nit-pick would be that the story gets a little by-the-numbers right at the end. A

Pick of the Week

Wild

For me at least, the best and wisest film of the year. Brilliant in every way. I think it says more about the human condition than Boyhood. A+

Wild Hogs

This is one of those cases where the movie is never as good as the trailer. The film itself has its moments and I've always been a Travolta fan anyway. Could have been really good, and it succeeds in being okay.

Pick of the Week

Win Win

The title says it all. This is a small movie, but a delightful one. Don't be put off by the movie trailer or any advertising—most of you will love this movie.

Pick of the Week

Winter's Bone

I think it would be a shame if this film doesn't become an Academy Awards nominee. The direction, camerawork, acting is just about flawless. It's not a joyful tale so it won't be for everybody, but I absolutely loved it.

The Wolfman

Good story, disconcerting direction, very curious cast.

Pick of the Week

The Woman in Black

Scariest sound effects ever. I saw this with the theater packed with young girls and there were screams at intervals of about sixty seconds. And Daniel Radcliffe, so far, seems to have a pretty strong following. The film in beautifully photographed but I don't know what it would be like without the over-the-top soundtrack.

Woman in Gold

Really strong story about art stolen by the Nazis. But a bit slow moving. Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds both do good work. I like Reynolds more than the critics do. B

The Women

I like books about women; I like movies about women; I did not particularly like The Women. It's always tricky when a writer moves to job of writer-director. I'm not sure that's what went wrong here, but something did. Did, at least for me.

Won't Back Down

I love the idea of this movie, and the actors, but the script isn't as strong as it ought to be.

Pick of the Week

Wonder Woman

This is how summer movies ought to be made (until the obligatory final ten-minute battle of the gods). Good story, OK action, cool performances. A.

World War Z

The good, and the bad, news is that WWZ is nothing like the summer's other comic-book style fare. It's more intelligent, but how intelligent can you be about zombies?

The World's End

I loved, loved, loved Shaun of the Dead. Unfortunately this was no Shaun of the Dead.

