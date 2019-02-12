Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Women's Murder Club

Lindsay Boxer, Cindy Thomas, Claire Washburn and Jill Bernhardt, the stars of 1st to Die and 2nd Chance, are the founding members of the Women's Murder Club. Later, in 4th of July, Yuki Castellano joins the Club. Together, they solve crimes in their home city of San Francisco, and often meet up to talk about clues and life over Mexican food and drinks at Susie's. The latest Women's Murder Club novel, The 18th Abduction, is on sale now!

The Detective

Meet Lindsay Boxer, a homicide detective for the San Francisco Police Department. Lindsay is five foot ten. She was a sociology major and graduated from San Francisco State (to which she transferred from Berkeley when she found out that her mother had breast cancer). She loves beer and butterscotch praline ice cream. She has a border collie named Martha. She enjoys running, loves to read travel books and mysteries and her secret hobby is tai chi.

Lindsay has been divorced once and is now married to long-time boyfriend Joseph Molinari. She has a younger sister named Cat and a father named Marty, who was also a member of the SFPD. Marty left Lindsay's mother when Lindsay was 13.

One thing that very few people know about Lindsay is that she has a tattoo of a one-inch gecko on her left buttock.

The Reporter

Meet Cindy Thomas, pretty, blonde and city cool. She's a crime desk reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle. Cindy is a graduate of the University of Michigan where she was a sociology major. She loves yoga, jazz music and, like her friend Lindsay Boxer, loves to read travel books and mysteries—she's even a member of a book club. She also has a tattoo, but unlike Lindsay, she has two small G-clefs on her shoulder.

The Medical Examiner

Meet Claire Washburn, Claire is black and heavyset; she always jokes, "I'm in shape... round's a shape." Claire is wise, confident, kind, and the Chief Medical Examiner for San Francisco. She is married to Edmund, a kettle drum-player in the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra. Claire and Edmund have two teenage sons and a young daughter named Ruby Rose. Her tattoo: an outline of a butterfly just below her waist. She also goes by the nickname "Butterfly" and has it embroidered on her lab coat at work.

The Attorney

Yuki Castellano is an ambitious, young San Francisco district attorney who is passionate, brilliant, given to speaking at 90 miles per hour, and sometimes wears a magenta red streak in her glossy, black, shoulder-length hair. Her parents met at a graduate school mixer for foreign students and married within three weeks. Her mother is Japanese and her father Italian American. Yuki's favorite drink, when out with the other members of the Club, is a Germain-Robin sidecar.

The 18th Abduction

Detective Lindsay Boxer's investigation into the disappearance of three teachers quickly escalates from missing persons to murder in the newest Women's Murder Club thriller.For a trio of colleagues, an innocent night out after class ends in a deadly torture session. They vanish without a clue -- until a body turns…

The 17th Suspect

In this #1 NYT bestseller, Sergeant Lindsay Boxer puts her life on the line to protect San Francisco from a shrewd and unpredictable killer.When a series of shootings exposes San Francisco to a mysterious killer, a reluctant woman decides to put her trust in Sergeant Lindsay Boxer. The confidential informant's…

The Medical Examiner

In James Patterson's #1 New York Times bestseller, the Women's Murder Club tracks down two bodies at the morgue-but one of them is still breathing . . . A woman checks into a hotel room and entertains a man who is not her husband. A shooter blows away the lover…

16th Seduction

Still recovering from her husband's betrayal, Detective Lindsay Boxer faces a series of heart-stopping crimes and a deadly conspiracy that threatens to destroy San Francisco.Fifteen months ago, Detective Lindsay Boxer's life was perfect. She had a beautiful child and a doting husband, Joe, who helped her catch a criminal who'd…

15th Affair

When an alluring blonde with ties to the CIA disappears from a murder scene, Detective Lindsay Boxer turns to the Women's Murder Club to help her track down an elusive suspect: her husband.As she settles into motherhood and a happy marriage, Lindsay Boxer thinks she has found domestic bliss. But…

14th Deadly Sin

With San Francisco under siege and every cop a suspect, the Women's Murder Club must risk their lives to save the city-and each other. With a beautiful baby daughter and a devoted husband, Detective Lindsay Boxer can safely say that her life has never been better. Things seem to be…

Unlucky 13

The Women's Murder Club is stalked by a killer with nothing to lose. San Francisco Detective Lindsay Boxer is loving her life as a new mother. With an attentive husband, a job she loves, plus best friends who can talk about anything from sex to murder, things couldn't be better.…

12th of Never

It's finally time! Detective Lindsay Boxer is in labor--while two killers are on the loose.Lindsay Boxer's beautiful baby is born! But after only a week at home with her new daughter, Lindsay is forced to return to work to face two of the biggest cases of her career.A rising star…

11th Hour

Your best friend . . . or a vicious killer? You won't know until the 11th Hour.Lindsay Boxer is pregnant at last! But her work doesn't slow for a second. When millionaire Chaz Smith is mercilessly gunned down, she discovers that the murder weapon is linked to the deaths of…

10th Anniversary

Secrets. Lies. Murder. In this pulse-pounding Women's Murder Club novel, mysteries and lives unravel.Detective Lindsay Boxer's long-awaited wedding celebration becomes a distant memory when she is called to investigate a horrendous crime: a badly injured teenage girl is left for dead, and her newborn baby has been kidnapped without a…

The 9th Judgment

The Women's Murder Club takes on two deranged killers, but Detective Lindsay Boxer begins to wonder if the mysterious case is also breaking apart her closest friendships.During an intimate dinner party, a cat burglar breaks into the home of A-list actor Marcus Dowling. When his wife walks in on the…

The 8th Confession

As San Francisco's most glamorous millionaires mingle at the party of the year, someone is watching--waiting for a chance to take vengeance on Isa and Ethan Bailey, the city's most celebrated couple. Finally, the killer pinpoints the ideal moment, and it's the perfect murder. Not a trace of evidence is…

7th Heaven

A terrible fire in a wealthy suburban home leaves a married couple dead and Detective Lindsay Boxer and her partner Rich Conklin searching for clues. And after California's golden boy, Michael Campion has been missing for a month, there finally seems to be a lead in his case--a very devastating…

The 6th Target

When a horrifying attack leaves one of the Women's Murder Club struggling for her life, the others fight to keep a madman behind bars before anyone else is hurt.Lindsay Boxer and her new partner in the San Francisco police department are racing to stop a series of kidnappings that has…

The 5th Horseman

Dare to face the most terrifying heights of suspense. From hospital murders to explosive court battles, the Women's Murder Club takes on their most harrowing challenge yet. It is a wild race against time as Lieutenant Lindsay Boxer and the newest member of the Women's Murder Club, attorney Yuki Castellano,…

4th of July

Detective Lindsay Boxer and the Women's Murder Club make a courageous return for their fourth and most chilling case ever-one that could easily be their last. In a late-night showdown after a near-fatal car chase, San Francisco police lieutenant Lindsay Boxer has to make an instantaneous decision: in self-defense, she…

3rd Degree

In James Patterson's shockingly suspenseful #1 New York Times bestseller, one member of the Women's Murder Club is hiding a secret so dangerous that it could destroy them all.One of James Patterson's best loved heroines is about to die. Detective Lindsay Boxer is jogging along a beautiful San Francisco street…

2nd Chance

The Women's Murder Club returns for another thrilling crime investigation. Will their skills be enough to take down a brutal madman?A brutal madman sprays bullets into a crowd of children leaving a San Francisco church. Miraculously-or was it intentionally?-only one person dies. Then an elderly black woman is hung. Police…

1st to Die

Four crime-solving friends face off against a killer in San Francisco in the Women's Murder Club novel that launched James Patterson's thrilling series.Each one holds a piece of the puzzle: Lindsay Boxer is a homicide inspector in the San Francisco Police Department, Claire Washburn is a medical examiner, Jill Bernhardt…