MacGruber

If you like the Saturday Night Live skits (I don't particularly), here's your chance to get a full two hours of it. You've heard of the one-joke movie? Well, here's the no-joke movie.

Mad Max: Fury Road

You'll either hate it or love it. Utterly spectacular. Crazy. Wildly inventive. Funny, horrific—often all in the same ten seconds. Yep—ten second set pieces! A-

Mad Money

A little disappointing, a little flat. A nice cast lead by Diane Keaton. The question is why good actors made this particular movie.

Made of Honor

This one surprised me. Because a lot of effort went into making it as good as it cold possibly be. Usually this kind of "high concept" comedy goes off the rail, but this one doesn't—at least not until the last few minutes. Patrick Dempsey reveals himself to be a real movie star. The biggest problem with the whole movie is actually the concept itself. But the acting more than saves it. There are a couple of scenes that shouldn't have worked, but their acting is quite brilliant.

Madea Goes to Jail

The good news is that the character Madea is funnier than ever here—the bad news is that, in my opinion anyway, Tyler Perry is not doing a very good job writing and directing the other parts of the film. He is obviously a very talented guy, but the past films had more heart, and the soap operas were handled with more skill. However—the parts with Madea are well worth the price of admission.

Pick of the Week

Madea's Big Happy Family

Tyler Perry is a very talented actor, director and writer, and I can't wait to see him play Alex Cross. Madea's Big Happy Family is very funny, but also moving.

Pick of the Week

Madea's Witness Protection

I've gotten to know Tyler on account of the upcoming Alex Cross film so I'm biased. But what can I say, I love Madea. She is one crazy/funny lady!

Pick of the Week

Maggie's Plan

I like anything that Greta Gerwig acts in—plus Julianne Moore is great in this off-beat comedy with a huge heart. A-

Magic in the Moonlight

A favorite Woody Allen theme: the rational vs the spiritual. For my tastes—not enough chemistry between Colin Firth and Emma Stone. B-

Magic Mike

Ultra glitzy dance scenes contrast nicely with surprisingly real and affecting characterizations. Olivia Munn is really, really good.

Pick of the Week

Maleficent

Very pleasant, family movie based on the re-imagining of Sleeping Beauty. Hollywood loves to do that—re-imagine Romeo and Juliet, re-imagine War and Peace, re-imagine Alex Cross.

Pick of the Week

Mama

Real good acting, real good directing, real good. This is the way you make a classic, or near-classic, horror tale.

Pick of the Week

Mamma Mia!

Sue, Jack and I saw the play, which was fine, but then Jack played ABBA for the rest of the summer, so I vowed not to see the movie. I broke my own vow and was nicely rewarded. Meryl Streep, as she often is, was stunningly good. All the actors seemed to have a good time, as did we.

Man of Steel

Not so steely or super. At least not for me. Henry Cavill is a formidable superhero but I didn't find the storytelling propulsive.

Man on a Ledge

Makes about as much sense as the debate between Michele Bachmann and Carrot Top—but I found it to be a lot of fun to watch.

Man on Wire

If anybody ever asks you to explain performance art, you might reference this film about a wire walker who danced between the World Trade Center towers in the '70s. Like a lot of great art, his wire walk was beautiful, and more than a little insane.

Management

Jennifer Aniston is terrific in this one, her best since The Good Girl. The movie is flawed—in my eyes—because the first half is a somewhat droll, realistic comedy, while the second half is manic farce. I'm kind of a big fan of organic unity myself.

Pick of the Week

Manchester by the Sea

Well done, but depressing as hell. Casey Affleck will probably be the runner-up for Best Actor this year. A-

Pick of the Week

Margin Call

Intelligent, thought-provoking, and therefore not for everyone.

Pick of the Week

Margot at the Wedding

Margot at the Wedding is a thoroughly depressing often very funny film that most people won't like. But I'm not most people and I loved it. It's about a completely dysfunctional and quite vicious family—especially its two sisters. Both are played elegantly by Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Pick of the Week

The Martian

This is the perfect time for a smart, dramatic film that celebrates trying to accomplish what might seem to be impossible rather than giving up because it's too damn hard (like fixing America's schools). A

Pick of the Week

The Master

I loved this movie! My favorite this year. The originality of the story and the story-telling, the acting, the flawless direction. The Master says volumes—to me anyway—about how fears, often developed early in life, control our fates; about how power—held by an individual, or an institution—corrupts and destroys. Freddie (Joaquin Phoenix) desperately needs organization and structure in his life, but he has an overpowering authority problem which makes this impossible; The Master (Philip Seymour Hoffman) is tormented by the one person (Freddie), the one emotion, the one overwhelming fear, that he cannot control. The movie continued even after I left the theater. A guy stared my way, got my attention, and handed me a card. He said, "happy hour 'till 7:30." Modern life in all its absurd glory!

Max Payne

I like Mark Wahlberg and the director John Moore, but this one is payneful to watch.

The Maze Runner

Strong performances and directing, but the story keeps charging forward to a rather unsatisfying ending. B-

The Maze Runner: The Death Cure

It’s no Hunger Games – but it does push most of the right buttons. I found the dialogue and direction too distracting but I didn’t want to leave until the film was done. B-

Pick of the Week

McFarland, USA

I can’t say enough good things about this. Very traditional but effective flick. Does a great job empathizing with farmworkers in a small California town. Somewhat predictable, but who cares? Not me. A-

The Mechanic

As advertised—mechanical.

Mechanic: Resurrection

A by-the-numbers thriller. My bad for paying to go see it. C-

Pick of the Week

Men in Black III

Gets three thumbs up from Sue, Jack & Jim. III was funnier than the first II in the series, and that's what I really care about. Goofy movies should make us laugh—even if they are hyper-expensive and scare the hell out of the studios paying the bills.

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Sue and I both found the first half was pretty funny and the second half really dragged. It's an odd and small story to bring to the big screen.

Men, Women & Children

About as depressing as an average bad day in this electronically-connected, emotionally-disconnected world of ours. For me, the characters were mostly clichés. B-

The Messenger

Very good acting, and message, but films like this are mostly preaching to the choir—at least that's how it seems to me.

Pick of the Week

Michael Clayton

I loved this movie, everything about it- the script, the acting, the dramatics. It is, however, unnecessarily convoluted and that may bug some people. Hollywood has this habit of making movies for Hollywood rather than the people who see a movie once a week and want a good story in a straight line.

Pick of the Week

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

I really shouldn't be the one telling you that you must take your kids and grandkids to Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life. So listen to some other folks. An A grade for kids on Cinemascore. 97% A grades in test screenings. Terrific reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. And here's one thing I will tell you: You'll like the movie almost as much as your kids. A

Pick of the Week

Milk

This is one of the most powerful and true communications about intolerance that I've seen or read. Sean Penn, a wonderfully talented actor, is forced to take the huge chip off his shoulder in order to play Harvey Milk.

Mile 22

The flick is pretty interesting for about 45 minutes. Then it becomes one of those Hong Kong/karate fests, which I don’t find all that fresh or interesting. C+

Pick of the Week

Million Dollar Arm

A nice movie that could've been better with a tighter script. The director, Craig Gillespie, used to work for me. Sweet guy makes good.

A Million Ways to Die in the West

At least 100 very funny lines, but too much bathroom humor for anybody over the age of 10. Seth MacFarlane is likeable in the lead role but doesn't have much screen presence. Charlize Theron is probably the most underrated actress in Hollywood.

Miracles from Heaven

This is a sweet story with good performances all around. It's always fascinating to me how little acceptance one group's lifestyle seems to get from other groups. I can't imagine anyone having problems with this movie. But I guess that's the world we live in. B+

Mirror Mirror

Hollywood's version of playing chicken. (Released the weekend) Mirror, Mirror vs. Snow White and the Huntsman (coming this summer). Meanwhile, where's our poor little flying waif, Maximum Ride?

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

After a mildly bumpy first couple of minutes, this episode really takes off. It might be the best one of all. Good writing, good direction, good star turns. For my money, a whole lot better than any of the comic book movies that have come our way this summer. A

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

I spent a couple hours in Tom Cruise's house last year and found him down to earth, funny, not short and very focused. So I'm delighted to say that this Mission: Impossible is one of his best. Absolutely terrific action scenes, especially the one at the tallest building in the world in Dubai. Storyline may be a little too convoluted, but otherwise a lot of fun. Worth seeing in iMax.

Pick of the Week

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Throughout all of his antics, I've always felt Tom Cruise is a movie star. If the job here was to burnish his image, then mission accomplished. A

Pick of the Week

Mistress America

A story about one of my least favorite groups of people—self-important, self-anointed "gifted" folk. And yet, I found the movie very funny and endearing. Probably my favorite film this summer. Take that, James. A

Pick of the Week

Molly’s Game

Aaron Sorkin can really, really write, and he’s not a bad director. Molly’s Story loses a little steam, for me, in the second half. A-

Moms' Night Out

This movie is seriously flawed as a comedy. But it does represent the belief system of a lot of people across this country. Most film critics not only trashed the movie, they trashed—without much understanding or compassion—the belief system of millions of people.

Money Monster

The movie keeps trying to pretend it's smarter than it really is. Nice seeing Julia Roberts and George Clooney together again. B-

Moneyball

I liked the movie just fine but not nearly as much as the book—which is great. The film goes for "realism" which is achieved by limited art direction, and the actors throwing away most of their lines, and the editor putting a few fumbled dialog takes into the movie.

Pick of the Week

Moonlight

A fresh and very honest coming of age story. I wouldn't be surprised if it got an Academy Award nomination. A

Pick of the Week

Moonrise Kingdom

Very weird, funny, original, warm, and quite wonderful.

Morgan

Sci-Fi movie from Ridley Scott's son. Ridley did Alien and Blade Runner and his son is off to a terrific start. Very nice sci-fi with scary twists. B+

Mortdecai

Unbelievable. A movie with a Johnny Depp imposter in the starring role. And a Gwyneth Paltrow who might have done her role on Skype. D+

A Most Wanted Man

The pace is glacial, but it's worth it to see Philip Seymour Hoffman one last time. C+

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Saw this one with my 9-year-old, Jack. He's much more of a connoisseur of artistic comedy, so he enjoyed it more than I did. It is very well done of its kind, however.

Mr. Brooks

I found mildly disappointing. Kevin Costner is fine but somehow the pieces don't really hold together. Somehow I think this would have worked better as a dark comedy that made it clear it was a comedy.

Mr. Holmes

Slow going. Nicely filmed, nicely acted. Interesting idea: an elderly Sherlock Holmes tries to write a book that will correct the false image of him in fiction. B-

Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium

My 9-year-old loved it, and I liked it a whole lot better than I thought I would. This is a real old-fashioned story, a little slow in places, but the magic usually works.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

A very smart kids' film, but maybe a little too smart. The action flags when P and S stay in one place for too long. Like ancient Egypt.

Mr. Popper's Penguins

I've no idea why I saw this movie, maybe because I usually like Jim Carrey? Not a bad family flick. Absolutely preposterous premise, though.

Much Ado About Nothing

The vote is in! William Shakespeare is better than Goldberg and Rogen (See This is the End review.)

Mud

Very good acting from Matthew McConaughey et al., but the story telling is, well, slower than mud.

PICK OF THE WEEK

The Mule

This one actually exceeded my expectations. Eastwood plays another grumpy old man, but manages to make the character fresh and engaging anyway. The story definitely could have fallen apart in the middle and it’s a testament to Eastwood’s directing that it didn’t. Let’s hear it for old men! A-

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

I have nothing in particular against this series, but I just couldn't drag myself to another comic book movie. Enough already. Besides, Batman and Ironman set the bar very high for this kind of flick.

Music and Lyrics

Worth it just to see Hugh Grant play an 80's pop idol. Also, romantic comedies aren't easy to do. Need proof? Go see Catch and Release.

My Best Friend's Girl

This is one of those movies that tries to be both a gross-out and a romantic comedy. Actually, it works okay at both ends. Kate Hudson is funny, as she often is; Dane Cook does a nice job in his part, but he always seems a little one-dimensional for my taste.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Better than I thought it was going to be. Funny at times. Nice warmth. I'm into big families, so this is my "sweet" spot. B-

My Sister's Keeper

I have watched someone young who I loved die of cancer. I don't recommend the experience. For that reason, I can't recommend this movie. The acting is very good; the emotions seem honest (though the story is somewhat manipulative). But I have been to this sad place before and this film wasn't illuminating and certainly not entertaining, at least for me.

My Week with Marilyn

Thirteen-year-old Jack wanted to see this more than any other movie at the Cineplex—to gain a historical perspective on the icon, of course—and we both enjoyed the bittersweet biopic quite a lot. Actually, it's a pretty good story about growing up.

