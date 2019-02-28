Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Movie Reviews - R's

James Patterson Movie Review

Race to Witch Mountain

Kids will like it, but it's a kind of an up-and-down flick. Some of the action and special effects are definitely second rate, and—though I like The Rock quite a bit—he isn't given much to do in this one.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Rachel Getting Married

Nicely crafted and acted, but I really don't like to go to weddings, especially over the top ones with dysfunctional families. Plus, this movie is so politically and socially correct it could make you puke.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Raid 2

I did sit through this 3-hour movie but basically I'm numb and speechless at the moment. I must say the kill-e-ography is stunning.

On DVD:Amazon | Target
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

The Raid: Redemption

Insanely violent, but bloody good. Way too much kickboxing.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Railway Man

Well-shot and terrific acting—but for some reason I just could not get involved in this film.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Rambo

Sylvester Stallone has always known how to tell a tight, dramatic story and he proves it again with this film. Look who's talking, but it's a little bloodier than it needed to be, or maybe a lot bloodier. Anyway, it's nice to see Stallone doing what he does well once again. The direction is quite good and Rambo holds up–he looks great for his age. Wish I could say the same.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

Rampage

I suspect that whoever put this movie together was very familiar with the Zoo TV series. The direction is definitely better, but the special effects are just as cheesy. Just love that monster alligator climbing up the side of a skyscraper. On the other hand, I always enjoy seeing Dwayne Johnson. B-

James Patterson Movie Review

Rango

This movie has extraordinary vocal talent and terrific art direction. The part that mystifies me is that there were several families in the theater when we watched the movie. Much of the dialog totally flies over the head of most anyone under 12 or 13, as well as many of us who are quite a bit older.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Ratatouille

Love that Brad Bird, who also wrote and directed The Incredibles. This animated movie is funny, charming and warm. But, it is about rats. Occasionally, those rats just aren't all that cute as they muck around in the kitchen of a French restaurant.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: iTunes
Posters: Amazon

RBG

Unlike most of the movies out there, this one is actually worth a visit. A-

James Patterson Movie Review

The Reader

A strong, very well-acted film that lost some of its power—for me—near the end. (See Benjamin Button's review above).

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Real Steel

This is actually a pretty cool movie for most kids—depending on whether parents want them to watch robots boxing. A little saccharine but still a nice couple of hours with the kids—the boys anyway.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Reaping

Most reviewers trashed this, but I found it ickily good. I can't remember not liking Hilary Swank in anything. I am curious about what gets some of these reviewers in such a snit.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Red

Red is a more sophisticated and sometimes very funny variation on the Expendables theme: an older ensemble group in a shoot-em-up. Ironically, Mary-Louise Parker turns out to be the star. Bruce Willis is very good, too. Morgan Freeman, who I love of course, doesn't seem all that comfortable in comedies. Helen Mirren appears lost as well. Still, this is an enjoyable stew.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes

James Patterson Movie Review

Red 2

Very funny performances from—count 'em—Bruce Willis, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and especially Mary-Louise Parker.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Red Sparrow

Not nearly as good as the novel, which was one of the better thrillers in a while. Never really captures either of the two main characters. Violent at times. Never convincingly sexy. If you want to meet Dominica, you’ll have to read about her. B

James Patterson Movie Review

Rendition

Is a good thriller with good performances, but for me at least the subject matter is way too serious for a genre movie like this. Hollywood continues to make thrillers and suspense movies that are incredible downers, then wonders what happened at the box office. Plus, any movie called Rendition is fighting an uphill battle. What where they thinking?

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Repo Men

Starts out as an okay buddy pic then gets gruesome and virtually unwatchable (which should make it an underground classic someday).

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Rescue Dawn

This movie is excellent. True story told with great passion and emotion. It's better than about 90% of the summer movies out there.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Resident Evil: Afterlife 3D

I suspect this is for people who enjoy videogames and/or light science fiction. I'm not a particular fan of either, but I do think this film's director has a terrific eye—i.e., it may all be nonsense, but it's shot very well.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Revolutionary Road

Terrific, terrific acting but I don't like to go out of my way to be thoroughly depressed–unless the experience is also enlightening. This wasn't. Not for me anyway.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Ride Along

Kevin Hart is about to get extremely, insanely hot. I hope that he grows with fame rather than repeating himself until he flames out.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Ride Along 2

I enjoy Kevin Hart—but this is a really sloppy film. I think it's the duty of actors and filmmakers to put out a better product when they know millions and millions of people are going to pay their hard-earned dollars to see it. C+

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Righteous Kill

Who could resist Pacino & De Niro—not me. Loved them in Heat; liked them here. There are a lot of good dialogue snatches in the movie. Unfortunately, a lot of you will see the ending coming halfway through the film.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Rite

If there is such a thing as a thinking person's exorcism movie, this is probably it. No matter, Anthony Hopkins is always worth the price of admission.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Road

I know from personal experience that a very weird thing happens when you send a book out to Hollywood. They look for screenwriters that will offer their "take" on your story. Very often this "take" has little to do with your book. At any rate, I find this procedure to be unbearably strange, especially since many of these screenwriters wouldn't be capable of writing and publishing a novel, and have mostly created failed movies as well. All of which is a long-winded way of saying that the screenwriter for The Road offered his "take" on Cormac McCarthy's stunningly good novel. The result certainly isn't an embarrassment but it isn't the book, either. Like the book however, it is rather dismal.

On DVD:Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Robin Hood

Prepare yourselves, as this has literally nothing to do with the Robin Hood story you've heard since you were a kid. However, I kind of liked it. But I always liked the way Ridley Scott shoots films, and I'm a sucker for Russell Crowe.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Rocketman

I like this a lot - more than I enjoyed Bohemian Rhapsody - although I'm a little bigger Queen than Elton John music fan. The elite performance by Aaron Egerton was terrific and the film was really nicely directed. The small glitch for me was that the music and dance tended to gloss over how painful and difficult Elton John's life seemed to have been. A-

James Patterson Movie Review

RocknRolla

I like the director, Guy Ritchie, probably more than Madonna does these days. This isn't his best work, though. Way too much voice over; too much art direction. (Reader, you can add the last line from my Zack & Miri review here).

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Rock of Ages

Tom Cruise is great. So is the monkey. Most of the rest, not so much.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Rock the Kasbah

Love Bill Murray. Love Barry Levinson. Didn't love this movie. C-

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

I have to confess I'm not a huge Star Wars fan. It's not that I don't admire the art in the storytelling—I just have no interest in watching futuristic airplanes flying around and occasionally being blown up. I did find the storyline in this one a little more interesting than the last few. Please pardon me for not being the kind of fan so many of you are. B+

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Role Models

Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott could be very big stars—but they have to watch their material a little more closely. Having said that, there are some nicely gross/funny parts in this flick.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Roman de gare

The French way of doing thrillers is different than the American or British way—big surprise there. The director, Claude Lelouch, does a very nice job with the twists and turns. The cleverness is first rate, as is the acting. The excitement is not at the level of the best American films in this genre, however.

On DVD:Amazon
Posters: Amazon

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Denzel Washington is the best, but this wasn’t one of his best. The film is flat in too many places. C+

James Patterson Movie Review

The Roommate

Seen it before—and seen it done better.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Rough Night

I saw it at noon, so it was more like a rough afternoon for me. I understand the economics of young women acting as stupidly as young males, but I don't find it helpful to our already royally screwed up world. C

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes

James Patterson Movie Review

The Rover

Not a bad movie but a movie I wish I hadn't spent a couple of hours watching. A downer, with nothing much to say. At least not to me.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Rudo y Cursi

When this story stays down to earth and deals with the realities of life in Mexico it's quite charming, but when it goes Hollywood at times it loses a lot. Clichés are clichés whether they're in English or Spanish.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Ruins

Here's a true confession—I often leave movies, even movies that I'm somewhat interested in, halfway through. The Ruins was more interesting than I though it was going to be, but my heart and soul—and nervous system—just weren't ready for the horrors I knew were coming, so I left.

I will undoubtedly go back, and watch the second half, presuming that the theater will allow me to buy a ticket for the second half, which sometimes is actually difficult.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Rules Don't Apply

The last thing the world needed was another film about kooky Howard Hughes—except for the fact that Warren Beatty is an underappreciated genius. B+

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Rum Diary

Hunter S. Thompson was an incredibly dynamic writer but the fact that he was also an alcohol and drug addict isn't as interesting as Johnny Depp might think. You be the judge.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Runner Runner

There's something wrong with this storytelling. The movie should've worked, but it doesn't. Hollywood seems to think that people don't like thrillers any more, but what they don't like is so-so movies.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Rush

I loved Ron Howard's early films, and what a treat to see him teamed with a very good camera man, who actually moves the camera. A good story here, even if you don't give a hoot about race cars (I don't).

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon