Movie Reviews - H's

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson really knows how to tell a powerful story and Andrew Garfield does a terrific job as Desmond Doss, pacifist war hero. A

James Patterson Movie Review

Hail, Caesar!

Those of you who like Hollywood stories and deadpan humor should like this. Everyone else should probably stay away. B (I like deadpan humor)

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Hairspray

I absolutely positively loved the first half of this move, found the second half a little repetitive, but it's still a terrific musical. The young actress they found to pay the lead role is fabulous in her first part.

James Patterson Movie Review

Hall Pass

This line has probably been used before, but definitely take a pass on this one.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Halloween

As you know, I was a big fan of The Devil's Rejects and I don't think anybody does horror as well as Rob Zombie. This is the best of the Halloween movies, especially before it starts becoming a little like the early Halloween movies in the last hour or so. But then again, have we ever been quite so scared?

James Patterson Movie Review

Hancock

I continue, like most people, to enjoy everything that Will Smith is in. I do, however think that this screenplay—at least the shooting script—wasn't thought out very well. All of a sudden the back story becomes the main story, and the fun-and-fireworks don't save the day.

James Patterson Movie Review

The Hangover

The trailer for this flick is brilliant. The movie, for me, wasn't quite as good. Very funny scenes—but the dialog could have been sharper—and for the most part the main characters are just having a lost weekend. They're basically schmucks.

James Patterson Movie Review

The Hangover Part III

This might give you a hangover. Maybe there's something to be said for screenwriters since the screenwriters of the original weren't involved in this one.

James Patterson Movie Review

Hanna

The first third or so is absolutely terrific—the rest is only okay. The director, Joe Wright, is very talented, but puts his ego above the story. Saoirse Ronan is going to be a star, I think.

James Patterson Movie Review

Hannah Montana The Movie

Cute and watchable—if you're a complete airhead like me. And yes, this is the same JP who likes Rob Zombie movies, Juno and The Reader.

James Patterson Movie Review

Hannibal Rising

Let me start by saying that I loved "Silence of the Lambs" and "Red Dragon." Unfortunately, in my opinion anyway, this new one just doesn't make it. There's nobody to root for, nobody to root against. Please God—let there not be a "Hannibal: The Middle Years."

James Patterson Movie Review

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

I think this movie got made because Hansel & Gretel has "high awareness with the target audience." What was Jeremy Renner thinking?

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Happening

My feeling is that moviegoers are going to like this one a lot more than the critics did. It's a goofy horror story, but aren't horror stories supposed to be goofy?

James Patterson Movie Review

Hardcore Henry

Speaking of blowing everything up—Heeeeeeeere's Henry! Basically, this is going to the theater and paying $10 to watch a videogame. It was probably a pretty good short movie. C-

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

This probably isn't for anyone under 21—except me. For the most part I found it quite funny and well done. The two stars are pleasantly low-key and quite good actors. At any rate—funny stuff for the right audience.

James Patterson Movie Review

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

This movie is beautifully photographed and richly imagined but it leaves me with a nagging question: have the Harry Potter movies outgrown the children they were originally created for?

James Patterson Movie Review

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

This could be the end of our beautiful relationship, but I have to tell you, I found the first half of the new Potter movie disjointed and a big expensive bore. But I liked the second half almost as much as I disliked the first half. So I'm only half a Muggle.

James Patterson Movie Review

The Hateful Eight

Quentin Tarantino has a formula (something I've been accused of) and it mostly works here. Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Jason Leigh are particularly good. All of the bad folk certainly get their just desserts. Some might consider that high art. B

James Patterson Movie Review

Haywire

The first half hour or so is pretty dreadful but it does get pretty involving. Two or three pretty terrific action sequences. Nothing all that special though.

James Patterson Movie Review

He's Just Not That Into You

The theater was packed with women—which is a good thing. I'm really happy that women are finally going out to see movies that their husband and boyfriends might not be interested in. Everybody seemed to have a very good time. The movie itself is kind of uneven—half sitcom, half soap opera.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Heartbreak Kid

Ben Stiller is almost always a good bet, and he doesn't disappoint this time. Personally, I could have used a couple less Farrelly Brothers gross-outs. I know the original is supposed to be a classic, but I actually prefer this version.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Heat

Melissa McCarthy is a very very very funny vulgarian.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Heaven Is for Real

Two things I liked a lot about this film: (1) the church members weren't portrayed as cornball idiots—usually the case with Hollywood movies; (2) the film asked the question—if one can believe in miracles performed thousands of years ago, why not a miracle today?

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Hedgehog

You have to get past an 11-year-old who talks and thinks like a college professor, and who is planning to kill herself. And yet, this is the best movie I saw this weekend. (Subtitle alert! French alert!)

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Hell or High Water

Terrific script, terrific acting, terrific direction. A

James Patterson Movie Review

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Hellboy 2 is funny, very inventive, very creative and definitely not for everybody.

James Patterson Movie Review

Henry Poole Is Here

Is a modestly inspirational, modestly emotional, modest film.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Her

A miracle. Sweet, sad, funny, and oh-so-very-human as we humans enter the world of WALL•E.

James Patterson Movie Review

Here Comes the Boom

Kevin James is a very likeable screen presence but this isn't one of his best.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Hero

Sam Elliott has been a star for a long time, but he tends to act in movies that don’t get seen by a lot of people. Here, he plays a fading, one-hit-wonder actor and once again, Sam Elliott is a star. A-

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Hidden Figures

Here we have Hollywood gilding the lily a little—but a terrific story with stunningly good performances. A-

James Patterson Movie Review

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Is peppy and cute, but what's most interesting—to me—is that it's as innocent and corny as anything I saw when I was a kid growing up in Middle America, and, it's a huge hit with teenagers today.

James Patterson Movie Review

Hit and Run

Very, very erratic. Good scene, not so good scene, good scene. Maybe it should've been titled "Hit and Miss".

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Hitchcock

Witty, clever, funny, and a must for Hitchcock fans (of which I'm one). The screenwriter for Hitchcock, who also penned Black Swan, just finished the TV pilot for our very own Private. It's witty, clever, funny, scary, and definitely for all JP fans. Hopefully, it's for the networks as well.

James Patterson Movie Review

Hitman: Agent 47

Unwatchable. At least for me. D-

James Patterson Movie Review

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Underrated. It’s not easy to make an off-kilter comic book movie like this work. But this one does. Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson are terrific together. B+

James Patterson Movie Review

Home

I really like a lot of animated movies (The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Up, etc.), but I cant say I was head over heels for this one. Not the greatest characters or story, at least not for this adolescent movie. C

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Horrible Bosses

Raunchier than The Hangover Part II, Bridesmaids, and Bad Teacher—but with more funny lines than all three of them put together. You'll probably love it, or walk out on it.

James Patterson Movie Review

Horrible Bosses 2

F. Unless G would be considered a lower grade. In fact, given all the acting talent in this film, make that an H. Even if I found out the whole movie was written on the set and shot in just one day—I still give it an H.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Horton Hears a Who!

Jack loved it; I loved it. I'm actually not a huge Dr. Seuss fan but I think this story has been maximized in this animated film. Funny at times, and a good life lesson. How can you beat that?

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Hostiles

I pretty much like anything Christian Bale appears in. I’m also a fan of Rosamund Pike who I saw when she was a young star in a play in London. This is a violent movie, but a powerful one. Some people will feel it’s just a macho daydream – but I think to some extent it defines where macho comes from. People tend to change when they go through war. A-

James Patterson Movie Review

Hot Tub Time Machine

Remember MGM Studios? Big, beautiful lion logo? Powerful roar? Well MGM just put out maybe their one movie so far this year. Hot Tub Time Machine is it. Meow.

James Patterson Movie Review

Hotel Artemis

There’s nothing wrong with this film, but there’s also not quite enough right with it. The big mystery is how they got Jodi Foster and Jeff Goldblum to sign up for the flick. C+

James Patterson Movie Review

Hotel Mumbai

I liked this thriller a lot but there is a complaint. It's based on a real tragedy and the art director treats this tragedy like a thriller. I found that a little unsettling even though it works really well. B-

James Patterson Movie Review

The House

Talented actors, funny ones too. So why did they make (hopefully) the worst comedy of the summer? D

James Patterson Movie Review

House at the End of the Street

A horror tale that at least isn't a carbon copy of what film students think works against the audience. Not great, but watchable.

James Patterson Movie Review

The House Bunny

(See the Woody Allen review above.) From the sublime to the ridiculous. House Bunny–not funny.

James Patterson Movie Review

How Do You Know

I expected to like it a lot more than I did. Reese Witherspoon does a nice job, but there's not much chemistry between her and Owen Wilson or Paul Rudd. I suspect the script was a big part of the problem. Worth seeing, but keep your expectations at a modest level.

James Patterson Movie Review

How to Train Your Dragon

If you're 8-12 years old, like me, you'll probably like this. Very good storytelling, terrific animation, and plenty of helpful hints for dealing with the dragons at your house.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Hugo

Not everyone will agree, of course, but for me this is Martin Scorsese's greatest film—his masterpiece, possible the best movie of the year. The book on which it was based was very good, but the movie's even better, much more coherent.

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Hunger Games

I liked the books but I liked the first movie even more. The storytelling is tight, tense, and Jennifer Lawrence is perfect in the role of Katniss. The only quibble I have with the Hunger Games series is this: I'm constantly hearing about "the gatekeepers" of children's literature. Now here's a trilogy of novels about kids killing kids—so where are the gatekeepers?

James Patterson Movie Review

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Terrific storytelling, but the film got me wondering—where are all these infamous gatekeepers? The first Hunger Games book/movie was all about kids killing other kids in the woods. Catching Fire is basically a spectacle featuring bread and circuses. I know, I know, the heartless fascists are responsible—but does that argument really hold water? As I said, though—a fine story.

James Patterson Movie Review

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay–Part 2

Most people aren't really good at ending things. You know, like, "I really care about you, and this is all my fault, not yours, but I never want to see you again." And so, we come to the end of The Hunger Games. Like I said, we aren't good at ending things. B-

James Patterson Movie Review

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Unusual flick about a strange uncle and a stranger 13-year-old nephew who get lost in the Australian bush. Good performances, good dialogue. Could've, should've been 10-15 minutes shorter. B+

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Hurt Locker

A movie about soldiers who dismantle bombs in Iraq pretty much guarantees suspense, and Hurt Locker delivers that–plus fine acting and nice pacing. Still, I wonder who besides me, some critics, and maybe Stephen King will go to see this flick?

James Patterson Movie Review

The Hustle

I saw this one because I like Anne Hathaway and my wife Sue would kill me if I aw The Long Shot without her. The Hustle isn't terrible, but it's not great. A better bet would be to watch Dirty Rotten Scoundrels again. B-

James Patterson Movie Review

Hysteria

The origin of the vibrator—I'm in! Unfortunately, for me, the issue was the film couldn't make up its mind whether it wanted to be a comedy or something a hair more serious. You have to be one or the other.

