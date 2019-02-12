Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

When the police can't help you and the press will destroy you, when you need maximum force and maximum discretion, there's only one place to go—Private, the detective agency that will get the job done, even if they have to break a few rules to do it.

Private Agency Profiles

Jack Morgan: The Leader

Jack served in the Marines, where he saw action in Afghanistan and was involved in a helicopter crash that killed most of his squadron. After returning from duty, he took over and rebuilt Private, the agency founded by his father, Tom. Jack restored the first-class reputation Private lost after Tom's Incarceration and death, opening up offices all around the world.

Jack has a twin brother, Tommy, who takes after his father and with whom he has an intense rivalry. Tommy enjoys tormenting Jack and even has gone as far as to threaten to kill him.

With his cool demeanor and good looks, Jack is a ladies' man who has trouble settling down due to his inability to share his innermost thoughts and feelings with others.

Justine Smith: Second-in-Command

Justine is number two at Private. A psychologist by trade, she uses her smarts, training, and determination to solve cases.

Formerly, Justine and Jack dated seriously. They even went as far as to buy a house together, though she moved out when the relationship ended.

Rick Del Rio: Investigator

Rick served in the Marines with Jack and is the only other survivor of Jack's helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Rick got into some trouble upon his return home from the service, but after a four-year prison term during which he spent his time studying criminal law, he accepted Jack's offer to come work for Private.

With a quick temper, Rick has the tendency to get himself into hot water when on a case.

Emilio Cruz: Investigator

Emilio is an investigator at Private. Once a world-ranked prizefighter, he stepped out of the ring and became a police officer. Eventually he left the force and worked as a private investigator for the District Attorney's office before joining Private.

He has a bulldog-like tenacity when it comes to getting the truth, and long hair that he usually keeps in a ponytail.

Seymour Kloppenberg, aka "Dr. Sci": Chief Criminologist

Seymour, also known as "Dr. Sci," is Private's chief criminologist. He loves technology and always has the most advanced new gadgets in his state-of-the-art lab. When not running analyses in his lab, he likes to video chat with his girlfriend, Kit-Kat. He also loves horror movies.

Maureen Roth, aka "Mo-bot": Computer Specialist

Maureen goes by the nickname "Mo-bot." She's the computer genius for the Private team. In her fifties, she's still young at heart with tattoos and spiky hair.

Timeline of Cases Solved

Private: The Royals

God save the Queen-but only Jack Morgan and Private can save the Royal Family.Private is the most elite detective agency in the world. But when kidnappers threaten to execute a Royal Family member in front of the Queen, Jack Morgan and his team have just 24 hours to stop them.…

The Games

In the #1 bestselling series, Private's Jack Morgan must hunt down a killer before the Olympic games begin in Rio.Rio de Janeiro, Brazil knows how to throw a party. So it's a natural choice to host the biggest spectacles in sports: the World Cup and the Olympics. To ensure that…

Private Paris

Someone is targeting the most powerful people in Paris . . . and only private investigator Jack Morgan can make it stop.When Jack Morgan stops by Private's Paris office, he envisions a quick hello during an otherwise relaxing trip filled with fine food and sightseeing. But Jack is quickly pressed…

Private Vegas

Private investigator Jack Morgan is on the hunt for a murderer in Las Vegas-and the murder ring he uncovers is unlike anything he's ever seen.Las Vegas is a city of contradictions: seedy and glamorous, secretive and wild, Vegas attracts people of all kinds-especially those with a secret to hide, or…

Private L.A.

Private Jack Morgan investigates the disappearance of the biggest superstar couple in Hollywood.Thom and Jennifer Harlow are the perfect couple, with three perfect children. They maybe two of the biggest mega movie stars in the world, but they're also great parents, philanthropists and just all-around good people.When they disappear without…

Private: #1 Suspect

Unsolvable casesSince former Marine Jack Morgan started Private, it has become the world's most effective investigation firm--sought out by the famous and the powerful to discreetly handle their most intimate problems. Private's investigators are the smartest, the fastest, and the most technologically advanced in the world--and they always uncover the…

Private

Former Marine pilot Jack Morgan runs Private, a prestigious investigation company. But the world's darkest secrets can only stay private for so long . . . Private: it's where you go when you need maximum force and maximum discretion. The secrets of the most influential men and women on the…

Princess

A secret and the British crown make a murderous combination in this page-turning suspense novel in the #1 bestselling Private series.Private, the best investigation unit in the world, has agents who are the smartest, fastest, and most technologically advanced in the world -- and they always uncover the truth. No…

Count to Ten

In the #1 bestselling series, Jack Morgan teams up with the head of Private India to solve a high-stakes case: one by one, people are missing-and they have to find them before they're dead.Santosh Wagh quit his job as head of Private India after harrowing events in Mumbai almost got…

Private: Gold

Private Johannesburg's Joey Montague is hoping for an easy job-but when he tries to protect an American woman, nothing is what it seems in a web of money, betrayal, and murder . . . Hired to protect a visiting American woman, Private Johannesburg's Joey Montague is hoping for a routine…

Missing

When the CEO of a research company disappears without a trace, Private Investigations has to catch a brutal killer-a killer headed straight to the victim's door.Craig Gisto has promised Eliza Moss that his elite team at Private Sydney will investigate the disappearance of her father. After all, as CEO of…

Private India: City on Fire (Library Edition)

When Jack Morgan opens a branch of Private in Mumbai, a mysterious killer threatens to destroy the agency-and the city-from the inside out.When Jack Morgan opens the Mumbai branch of Private, the world's most elite detective agency, he hands the reins to top agent Santosh Wagh. Now, in this teeming…

Private Down Under

The world's most exclusive detective agency opens a new office-in Australia!With the best detectives in the business, cutting edge technology and offices around the globe, there is no investigation company quite like Private. Now, at a glittering launch party overlooking the iconic Opera House, Private Sydney throws open its doors.Craig…

Private Berlin

Private Berlin has the extraordinary pace and international sophistication that has powered The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Patterson's #1 bestseller The Postcard Killers.IN EUROPE'S MOST DANGEROUS CITYChris Schneider is a superstar agent at Private Berlin, Germany headquarters for the world's most powerful investigation firm. He keeps his methods…

Private London

In James Patterson's #1 bestselling Private series, the world's most exclusive detective agency hunts London's most mysterious killer.For Hannah Shapiro, a young American student, the nightmare began eight years ago in Los Angeles, when the owner of Private-the world's most exclusive detective agency-saved her from a horrific death. Now, after…

Private Games

On your markPrivate, the world's most renowned investigation firm, has been commissioned to provide security for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Its agents are the smartest, fastest, and most technologically advanced in the world, and 400 of them have been transferred to London to protect more than 10,000 competitors…