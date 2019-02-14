Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Movie Reviews - A's

James Patterson Movie Review

The A-Team

The A-Team is a lot better than I expected. It's a fun and pretty funny summer movie that will definitely appeal to most boys. I think it was done in by its marketing. They tried to associate it with the old TV show and they shouldn't have—it's a lot cooler and funnier than that.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Ac

Not as bad as I had expected, but not terribly good, either. Taylor Lautner is semi-believable as a troubled teen until the plot gets so absurd that Laurence Olivier couldn't have pulled it off.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

This is a stunning-looking film, but unlike, say, "300", the stylization doesn't have enough to do with the story and the actors get lost or at least play second fiddle to the art direction. Could have/should have been funnier. Not bad though.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Accountant

I liked this thriller a lot. As is (too) often the case, the critics are out of step. The general public is a whole lot smarter than the eggheads. A

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Across the Universe

Since I was in high school and college throughout the hippie period, I was realy looking forward to this one. It has its moments-mainly some very pretty arrangements of Beatles songs-but mostly, I was disappointed.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Act of Valor

Take note Hollywood: the American soldiers portrayed here protect your right to order something veggie-oriented and a little frou-frou at Ivy and to drive smart cars and Bentleys. And I'm no red-meat yahoo, either. An exciting movie that has its heart in the right place.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Admission

I'm going to break this down into two semesters. The first semester (first half of the movie) I'd give an A. Terrific use of Tina Fey, nice set pieces. But the second semester gets a C. The movie just didn't hold together as well as I would have hoped.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Adventureland

This is one of those movies that's kinda funny, kinda touching, and that you kinda like. Kristen Stewart continues to look like a real star.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

After Earth

Will Smith is taking care of, and working with, his boy and I'm all for that. The audience I saw the film with cheered at the end. I continue not to be a huge M. Night Shyamalan fan.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Bologna and Velveeta cheese on white bread, no crusts. B-

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Alita: Battle Angel

This one really surprised me. It might be the best dystopian flick since Hunger Games - until it kind of crashes in the last five minutes. A-

James Patterson Movie Review

All About Steve

Lucille Ball, in her prime, might have saved this one.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

All Eyez on Me

A potentially great story, pretty much ruined by bad direction and so-so acting. D

On Demand:Amazon | iTunes

James Patterson Movie Review

All the Money in the World

83-year-old Christopher Plummer is amazing! Otherwise, kind of a bore. Well-shot, though. Go Ridley! B-

James Patterson Movie Review

Allied

I loved the first 30 minutes or so, which take place in Casablanca. The rest of the movie (including the big hook: Will Brad Pitt kill his wife, Marion Cotillard?) is just OK. B+

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Aloha

A terrific cast, a lot of very good scenes, but somehow—at least for me—The whole isn't equal to the sum of its parts. B

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Alpha Dog

This has a feeling of noir mystery, but it's based on real events. It's dark, darkly funny, and features a couple of terrific performances by Ben Foster and Anton Yelchin.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

I was worried by the trailers but this is actually a very fresh and contemporary and most welcome addition to the Spiderman series.

On DVD:Amazon | Target
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Amelia

Sue liked it, because she always wanted to be a pilot. I found it earnest but sleep-inducing.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The American

A director's wet dream, it's about a supposedly top-notch assassin who consistently makes really dumb decisions. Slow-moving, but I liked it! Must be George Clooney.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

American Assassin

I really liked the first 15 minutes or so – but then the flick got lazy/silly. B-

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

American Gangster

There are some very positive things about this movie — terrific performances by Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe; a dramatic story filled with irony and action. It did raise some questions for me, however. What is the difference between homage to past gangster films, and plagiarism? Why include the statistic that 30% of combat troops in Vietnam were using hard drugs, when we know now that isn't the case? Is it fair to suggest that cops and criminals are merely different sides of the same coin?

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

American Honey

Surprising, enjoyable, but way, way, way, way, way too long. B

On Demand:iTunes

James Patterson Movie Review

American Hustle

I was a little disappointed, possibly because I had such high hopes. Lots of inspired pieces, but also some flat stretches. At least the critics are finally giving David O. Russell his due.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

American Made

Hey, I like Tom Cruise and I also like director Doug Liman’s movies. My problem with American Made is that I’ve seen way too many flicks featuring knuckleheads getting rich on drug money. This is a bigger story than that, but still, that’s what’s featured on the big screen. B

James Patterson Movie Review

American Sniper

My second favorite war film of the year (my favorite was Fury). Sniper is particularly good at depicting the ravages of combat on our troops. A-

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

American Ultra

An absolutely terrific cast. Darkly funny. Too gory. I'm curious about how so much acting talent got attached to such a sketchy film. B-

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

For me, this movie needed a writer. Or maybe just fewer oddball ad-libs. Sometimes funny, sometimes funny-peculiar.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

And So It Goes

Painful to watch. Tragic, actually. Especially since I've always been a fan of both Diane Keaton and Michael Douglas. D-

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Angels & Demons

It should be obvious that I like preposterous stories—up to a point. Angels & Demons will really test your willingness to suspend your disbelief. And still—the last half is exciting. And the final ten minutes are quite satisfying.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Animal Kingdom

Australian film about a crime family in Sydney. Well told, solid performances. Builds tension slowly, which might turn off some people.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Annie

Nothing to dislike, but nothing to fall in love with, either. I feel it would've benefitted from shorter musical numbers. B-

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes

James Patterson Movie Review

Anonymous

A curiosity about Shakespeare is that even though there are hundreds of books about him, virtually nothing is actually known about the man. We know he was born. We know he had a wife and daughter. And that's about it. Shakespeare scholars are up in arms because this film makes the claim he didn't write any of the plays. That's an interesting what-if proposition for a mystery, but ultimately we'll never know. And, from my point of view, who cares. The plays are great no matter who wrote them.

The movie even goes a step further, and portrays Shakespeare as a drunken lout who never learned to write his own name. There's no way this could be substantiated on an historical basis, either. So, all that to say, everybody's full of baloney—the scholars and the movie-makers.

The film itself? You won't be bored.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Appaloosa

I really loved this movie until the final twenty minutes or so. The emotional thrust remained honest and true, but I felt the storytelling flagged just a little. Ed Harris and Viggo Mortensen are really terrific in their parts (but it is a cowboy movie).

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Armored

This is a good old-fashioned suspense movie that works on just about every level. However—and I felt this way when I saw the trailer—I don't quite understand who the audience for it might be.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Arthur

Public displays of drunkenness just aren't as charming as they used to be. (See also Mad Men.)

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

The Artist

A quiet little gem (actually a silent gem). A very humorous thing given that it is a silent movie—is that the three people sitting behind us ate potato chips for an hour straight. We felt like we were in one of those Sid Caesar skits.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Assassin's Creed

Unwatchable—at least by me. D

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Astronaut Farmer

I liked this quite a lot. I could have probably been happier if it was a few minutes shorter, but it was a difficult story to tell and I think they succeeded very well. Maybe it could have been called Astro-Nut Farmer, though.

On DVD:Amazon
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Atomic Blonde

I like Charlize Theron movies. And the one time I’ve met her, she was pretty down to earth and nice. She’s certainly dynamic in Atomic Blonde -- though the script is, to be kind, rather thin. B-

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Atonement

Once again, the book beats the movie. The first third or so is absolutely terrific. The art direction in particular is stunning. I haven't seen so many beautiful frames since Barry Lyndon. Once the story turns to war, the art direction felt forced and false to me.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

August Rush

This is an absolutely terrific idea for a movie, but in my opinion it doesn't deliver on a great notion. It is moving at times, but somehow, someone, mucked this one up badly.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Avatar

If you've never understood the appeal of the best videogames, you will after seeing Avatar. It raises the bar for all future movies that employ CGI special effects with a seamless interaction of computer animation and live action sequences. And the 3D experience is quite exciting for a visually stunning film like this. Usually I don't care for political messages in entertainment films, but James Cameron manages to make a wry and witty statement about the global political and technological turmoil we are all feeling. This film will make more than $1 Billion in worldwide Box Office...it was worth my $13 (x2—Jack loved it!).

On DVD:Amazon
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Avengers

I must confess I don't find the comic book movies to be my all-time favorite things to watch, and this one has a lot of moments, but, for my popcorn dollar, it's not nearly as good as Ironman.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Quite good—until—as usual—they start blowing everything up, and blowing it up, and blowing it up, and blowing it up. B+ (boom)

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Avengers: Endgame

Okay. I stayed for the whole thing, the entire three hours, and found the flick entertaining and imaginative. But I do get a kick out of our cultural leaders blathering about movies like this as if they are significant in some way. It escapes me. Basically, a lot of humans (diverse) saw things in the usual way: violent war! B+

James Patterson Movie Review

Avengers: Infinity War

I’m not a big comic-book-movies fan, but the story in Infinity War keeps bubbling along and you stay involved. I was a much bigger fan of BLACK PANTHER – which really separated itself with its morality and ethics. I wish these movies could entertain and give us something to think about. B