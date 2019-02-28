Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Movie Reviews - G's

James Patterson Movie Review

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

I think it's kind of a miracle that they can turn something like G.I. Joe into a movie franchise in this day and age—but the action in the film just keeps coming at you.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

I had read everywhere that this was truly awful, but it's just another summer popcorn movie that could have used a larger budget to make the special effects special. My eleven-year-old and I shared some Twizzlers and bonded.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Game Plan

My nine-year-old loved it, and my wife and I were just fine with this one. I think the Rock is actually quite good with comedy. At any rate, this is fine family fair.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Gambler

I didn't love the first film, and I'm not that crazy about this one either. I just don't have a lot of interest in deranged, spoiled brats. Mark Wahlberg does a nice job, though. C+

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Gamer

It is like a 2 hour rock video—with no music. You can decide whether that's a good or bad thing. Some cool photography, nobody to care much about.

On DVD:Amazon
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Get Him to the Greek

Last summer around this time, The Hangover struck me as a really funny movie with a really strong storyline. Get Him to the Greek has a couple nice performances and some funny bits, but the storyline just doesn't move you through the material very well. Also—for what it's worth—in the theater I was in, there were two older couples and they couldn't stop talking about all the bad language in the film. So, if you don't like bad language, you might want to watch something else.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Get Low

A terrific story, beautifully shot, with flawless acting by Robert Duvall, Bill Murray and others. I can't imagine too many people over 30 not liking it.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Get On Up

I'm not a huge James Brown fan but Chadwick Bossman's performance is incredibly good. I also found the film's structure fresh and captivating. B.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Get Out

Definitely the freshest horror film in a while. Interesting to me how seeing a world that's this black and white (literally) is met with so much approval by the critics. A-

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Get Smart

Cute, has its moments, but nothing too take off your shoes and call home about. To be honest, I was never a huge fan of the TV show.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Getaway

As in getaway from this one as fast you can. I like Ethan Hawke as an actor—which made this film even more horrifying.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Saw this one with Sue and another couple and I was more comfortable with it than the other three people. I thought it was reasonably funny for the first half and then started moralizing more than was appropriate or necessary. I think that most of us know that being a player is not an exemplary lifestyle. At any rate, this one had some funny moments and I certainly preferred it over Matthew's last, Fool's Gold.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Ghost Town

Has some of the best dialog in a movie this year. I hadn't seen that much of Rickie Gervais, but I'll be sure to catch more of him in the future. Net-net – a funny movie with a bad title.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Ghost Writer

Terrific filmmaking and acting but, for me, the screenwriter and director couldn't decide whether this should be a commercial thriller, or scary political commentary.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Gift

Very twisty, very well-done—the ending went a little flat. B+

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Gifted

It is close to heartbreaking that millions of parents will take their families to The Fate of the Furious and The Smurfs, and miss this smart, honest, emotional, nearly-flawless story about what it means to raise our kids as well as we possibly can. A

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

A Girl Cut in Two

This is a big hit in France and it deserved to be. Clever, interesting, sexy, very watchable.

On DVD:Amazon
Posters: Amazon

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Better than I thought it would be. Unfortunately, it goes back and forth between wanting to be an intelligent thriller and wanting to be a commercial hit. The later spoils the film. B-

On Blu-ray:Amazon
On DVD: Amazon
On Demand: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Girl on the Train

I didn't love the book—and I definitely didn't like the film. C

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest

This is the third movie adaptation of the Stieg Larsson trilogy. The reviews I read were all pretty bad but I actually thought the movie was pretty good. The pacing is slow however, and the film has subtitles.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Girl Who Played with Fire

NPR radio listeners just named the first book in this series the #2 thriller ever (Kiss The Girls was #3). You be the judge. I have a favorite but I'm not telling.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

I like the book and was really looking forward to the movie. I found it was intelligently put together but surprisingly boring at times, and much too long. Noomi Rapace was great as Lisbeth.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Girls Trip

Clever and inventive. Funny. Sweet at times. Gross at others. Grapefruit anybody? B+

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Giver

Slow moving, but more emotion and substance than "Tribute" films such as Divergent. B-

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Gloria Bell

Fabulous, uplifting film that I loved. Julianne Moore is terrific in this Americanized version of Gloria. The movie is somewhat of a downer. B-

James Patterson Movie Review

Godzilla

Absolutely terrific performances by all the monsters. But cover your eyes and ears—especially your ears—for most of the scenes with humans. I don't know what was scarier—Godzilla, or Bryan Cranston's hair piece? Monsters A-, humans C-.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Going the Distance

Starts out with some pretty snappy dialog but drags its way through to the end in a very predictable manner. Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are likeable, as always.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Gold

Basically an interesting real life story, but there's absolutely nobody to root for in the film, and that caused me to lose interest. C+

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Gone

This is a familiar subject—missing girls—but I thought it was quite well done. Worth seeing. It seems to me that the marketing was bungled.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Gone Baby Gone

The first two thirds are absolutely terrific. Better than Mystic River in my opinion. But the last act fell apart a bit for me. The ending will definitely get you talking, though.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Gone Girl

Total humdinger of a movie—but the book was better. Over time, 40, or 50, or 60 million Americans will see the film; only 4, or 5, or 6 million will read the book. I think we have this movie-book thing ass-backwards in this country. A-

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

A Good Day to Die Hard

Very good title, not so good flick. Lots of crashing cars. Really a lot of crashing cars. Trucks, too.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Good Deeds

I liked this very much and so did the rest of the theater audience. Tyler Perry is stretching himself with more dramatic roles and he's doing it very well.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Good German

Looks, feels, and sounds like black-and-white film from the 40s. I absolutely loved the way it sounded, didn't have any real probably with the way it looked, but unfortunately it wasn't as sharp a story as a lot of the better films from the 40s. I kind of liked it overall, but I'm not sure if most people will-certainly, the critics didn't.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Good Shepherd

A rare movie indeed, because it is as intelligent as a very good book about the CIA might be. The acting is fine throughout and Matt Damon continues to show tremendous range. Having said all that, this flick will be too slow-paced for a lot of people. It's also mildly confusing in that it jumps back and forth between the 40s and 60s.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Somebody, maybe the studio, might have considered saying to the screenwriter for The Goods that his script has an incredible number of really funny lines but as a studio, they have to make money on their movies and can't give away profits for, say, Transformers, for a film aimed at about a quarter of a quadrant of the general population. Maybe the studio should have made a movie like The Life of Mother Theresa (if they wanted to make a quarter of a quadrant movie) and maybe the screenwriter for The Goods could have turned the movie about Mother Theresa into a comedy starring Tina Fey. Or, maybe something happened on the way to production and they lost Will Ferrell for the lead so the studio should have said to the screenwriter that they were going to cancel, but they wanted to see his next script so instead they said, "Seriously dude, we love you! You're funny as hell!"

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Goosebumps

From what I've heard, audiences seem to like Goosebumps, but I am not sure I feel the same way. The light comedy and the eerie scares felt like they belonged in two different movies. And the lead seemed like he was too old for the part. The books were for 7-11 year olds. I'm not quite sure what the audience for the movie is supposed to be. C+

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Gran Torino

Here's hoping Clint Eastwood keeps directing movies for the next twenty years, and acting in some of them, too. His latest is probably my favorite—a terrific story about bigotry that is honest, tragic, and frequently very funny.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Gravity

Every once in a while a miracle comes along at the movie theaters—this is one of them. Crazy thought: if everybody in Congress and the Executive Branch saw this film—maybe they'd restart this country's engines and head on back to earth.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

The Great Gatsby

This is not the Jay Gatsby I love, this is not the Nick Carraway I love, this is not the Daisy Buchanan I love. Visually stimulating, though, and I guess that’s enough for movie as opposed to book audiences.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Greatest Showman

The critics didn’t like this one, but I found it a lot better than I had imagined it would be. A couple of staff at the movie theater raved about it to me on my way in. B+

Green Book

Maybe this movie was not socially correct enough for a few critics, but probably my favorite movie of this year. Mortensen and Ali are both flawless. The film was funny and moving, and captures the way prejudice worked when I was growing up. One negative is the movie totally stereotypes southerners. A

On Blu-ray: Amazon
On DVD: Amazon
On Demand: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

The Green Hornet

Nicely spoofs the overblown and over-praised comic-book movie—until it becomes a comic-book movie for about thirty minutes as a newspaper office is completely blown to smithereens.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Green Lantern

Better (for me and my 13-year-old) than Thor. Not even close to The Dark Knight. Honestly, I don't know why they made Thor or Green Lantern. Still, this was better than Jack or I expected it to be. I guess it's all relative.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Green Room

A punk rock band witnesses a murder in a backwoods roadhouse. Nasty and graphic, but good storytelling. Remember though, you were warned about the graphic parts. B+

On DVD:Amazon | Barnes & Noble
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop

James Patterson Movie Review

Green Zone

It just misses being a terrific movie. The big miss (for me) revolves around the problem of a Jason Bourne-like plot, trying to meld with important historical events. The film's craft is first rate, but the storytelling doesn't quite gel. Neither does all the shaky camera work in the dark. Still, this was close to being really good.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Greenberg

Greta Gerwig is absolutely terrific, and Ben Stiller was brave to take the part of Greenberg, but some of you won't want to spend two hours with these characters. I did, but let's face it—"My name is Jim and I'm a movie-holic."

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Grindhouse

I don't get the Rodriguez film personally. I don't think he can parody a parody and have it be all that terrifically funny or entertaining. Tarantino as always is clever and a good writer so that half of the double bill works well. Catch that half on DVD when they separate them.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon

James Patterson Movie Review

Grown Ups

This is mostly sweet and endearing (when it isn't being unnecessarily mean-spirited). But I wish Adam Sandler would set higher standards for himself.

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes

James Patterson Movie Review
Pick of the Week

Guardians of the Galaxy

Definitely different, playful, cheeky, watchable. Not the strongest storyline or special effects. B+

On DVD:Amazon
On Demand: Amazon | iTunes
Posters: Amazon | Movie Poster Shop