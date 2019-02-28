Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Movie Reviews - C's

The Cabin in the Woods

Everything depended on the ending, which let me down.

Pick of the Week

Cadillac Records

If you have at least a slight interest in the blues and rock-and-roll, which I do, this movie is a delight. It skillfully avoids the usual trap of high spirits at the beginning leading to a sorrowful drug-filled ending. Along the way, the impersonations of Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Howlin' Wolf, Etta James and others are absolutely wonderful.

Café Society

Beautifully filmed, strong performances, so-so storyline. B

Cairo Time

I thoroughly enjoyed touring Cairo for a couple of hours; the story and the film—not quite so much. Though the acting is fine.

Pick of the Week

The Call

Kiss the Girls meets Psycho. That can't be all bad.

Pick of the Week

Calvary

A very good movie about a very good priest. Imagine that. Brendan Gleeson, as always, is amazing. A-

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If you like good movies, if you like good books, you really shouldn’t miss this one. If Melissa McCarthy doesn’t get an Academy Award nomination than there’s something wrong with the process. A

The Campaign

Funny in spots, but I was grossed out (and I'm not easily grossed out) more times than I laughed. Also—our current political races are funnier.

Pick of the Week

Captain America: The First Avenger

An old-fashioned comic-book style movie based on an old-fashioned comic book, this—in Jack's and my opinion—far outshines the others in its genre: Pirates, Transformers, Green Lantern, Thor (did I forget any of these forgettable flicks?).

Pick of the Week

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

A 2-hour plus commercial for Chevrolet, otherwise the best of the Captain America movies by far.

Captain Fantastic

Viggo Mortensen is great in this very quirky story about a widower raising his kids to be very well read survivors in the wilds. The father’s point of view was a little too much for me at times (of course, that’s the way the story was written) but this film is strong and very unusual. B+

Pick of the Week

Captain Phillips

Probably my favorite flick so far this year. Definitely the most exciting. Tom Hanks shows dramatic chops we haven't seen out of him before.

"Carlos "

Long, long, long, but powerful reimagining of Carlos the Jackal (assassin, playboy, sort-of-revolutionary).

Pick of the Week

Carol

An extremely well told love story. The cast, cinematography, storytelling—everything worked for me. But this is not for folks who will turn away from same-sex kissing and foreplay. A

Carrie

Very brave of the director to do a remake of a movie originally shot by Brian De Palma. The direction is strong, coherent, nicely theatrical.

Pick of the Week

Cedar Rapids

This is a really terrific and funny movie. It's so much better than the so-called comedies the studios get behind. I'm not sure how it will go over in NY and LA, but if you live just about everywhere else you'll probably love this movie.

Pick of the Week

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Smart, well-told tale about two people who love each other but can't be together. Sounds like a few marriages I know.

Pick of the Week

Changeling

Is a sad true story and probably my favorite movie so far this fall. Clint Eastwood continues to astonish me. Maybe John McCain wasn't too old after all.

Chappie

Way too all-over-the-place for me. It's part sci-fi, part noir-suspense, part lesson in ethics. B-

Charlie Wilson's War

Charlie Wilson's War is probably the only war movie that will make money this year, and it deserves to. I'm not usually a Mike Nichols fan but this was a very tight, funny flick. It's also the best role Tom Hanks has had in a couple years. Of course the absolute star is Philip Seymour Hoffman and he keeps getting better and better.

Chéri

Looks beautiful and Stephen Frears definitely has a terrific track record. Unfortunately, the story didn't quite grab me—though Michelle Pfeiffer and her young lover were just fine. Also, the ending felt like they had simply run out of film.

Pick of the Week

Chef

My favorite movie so far this year. It's also—I think—a metaphor for the very talented director Jon Favreau's experience working with the powers-that-be-way-too-powerful in Hollywood. Funny, warm delightful.

Child 44

It's difficult to make a film that's both a thriller and a realistic drama. This one comes close. B-

CHiPs

I don't know why I go to some of these movies, but here we are. This flick is partly an embarrassment and partly very funny. I wasn't a big fan of the TV show, which leads me once again to the big question in the sky: what was I doing at this movie? C+

The Choice

Two pretty good lead actors, glossy photography. Nicholas Sparks' stories seem to always have the same ending. B-

Chronicle

The trailer had me quite interested in this film—but the gimmick got played out fairly soon for me. I wasn't terribly interested in the characters. So I left. Not a bad movie, but for some reason I expected more.

Pick of the Week

City Island

A very well done comedy—the kind of flick you watch and say, "They're even crazier than my family." Of course I wouldn't trade my family for anything. (Had any good offers for your family lately?)

Clash of the Titans

I had no intention of seeing this, but got dragged to the theater. I was pleasantly surprised. Good, goofy SFX fun—except the scenes with the gods—which were just goofy.

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer

What really happened to Eliot Spitzer? The answers might surprise you and will definitely hold your attention for two hours.

Pick of the Week

Closed Circuit

From the people who brought us the film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy—another smart, well-acted Brit suspenser.

The Cold Light of Day

I just kind of found this unwatchable. I could not get into it at all.

The Collection

I lasted 10 minutes and I don't know how I made it that long.

The Company Men

Very well-done, depressing tale of men and women (mostly men) who lost their jobs in '08. Hollywood thinks this kind of story is edifying and important. (My reaction is "tell us something we don't already know.")

Pick of the Week

The Concert

The concept's been around for a while, but it's the best movie I've seen this year. Very funny at times, but also hugely emotional and rewarding. Subtitles—if that bothers you.

Confessions of a Shopaholic

My wife, Sue, and I really enjoy these books. Unfortunately, the comedy didn't carry over into this movie—at least not for us. Sue wanted to leave after a half an hour, and Sue never wants to leave a movie. One interesting thing is that "women's night out" at the movies is really catching on, which is both fun and energizing. But this movie ain't no Devil Wears Prada.

The Conjuring

Pretty good, smart, but I've seen scarier.

Pick of the Week

The Conjuring 2

This is horror at its very, very best. Fascinating characters, complex storytelling, sharp direction, well-earned screams from the audience. A

The Connection

French film. Subtitles. Probably the best thriller I've seen so far this year. A-

The Conspirator

The only conspiracy here is the one to take your money.

Contagion

My wife Sue didn't like it. My son's friend didn't like it. Jack liked it but thought it was a little too much like a documentary. I thought it was intelligent and well-made. And yet—does it serve any worthwhile purpose for us to feel further stressed out and hopeless about yet one more thing in our world we can't do a damn thing to prevent?

Pick of the Week

Contraband

Not the handsomest looking film I've ever seen but the twists and turns come at a dizzying pace—and that's always a very positive thing for me.

Conviction

Powerful story. Honestly, if predictably, told.

Cop Out

When I was a kid, we had double features and everyone went away satisfied (or at least exhausted). Cop Out is very funny at times and could have been a classic 10-minute-skit on Saturday Night Live.

Pick of the Week

The Counselor

Like a pretentious Broadway play, but with moving pictures. Great cast. Talky as hell, but I liked it. Most people, I suspect, won't. In a big way.

Country Strong

I'm not a huge country and western fan but I enjoyed the music more than the rest of this uneven film. Gwyneth Paltrow cried and cried and cried but unfortunately I didn't shed a tear. Not even when—(spoiler alert).

The Crazies

The Crazies is another zombie-ish plague story, though very well crafted. Bring back the old double feature!

Pick of the Week

Crazy Heart

The critics in Hollywood always love to see a movie star revealed in a bad light and here Jeff Bridges is fat and slovenly and greasy and ultimately quite wonderful in what everybody seems to agree is his best role yet. The love story wasn't entirely convincing to me but this is a well-made film.

Crazy Rich Asians

Fun, diverting, not the usual fare. One quibble – I don’t think I learned anything about China watching this movie that takes place in China. That struck me as a little curious. A-

Pick of the Week

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

If you're reading this, let's assume you're somewhat of a romantic, and if you are, the movie delivers. Good dialogue, high emotion, surprises, lots of laughs. Probably my favorite movie so far this summer. (But of course I haven't yet—and won't—see Smurfs.)

Pick of the Week

Creed

Hollywood isn't good at sequels. Rocky II-VI. Not very good. But Creed—pretty good. Michael B. Jordan is a star. Sylvester Stallone is back in form. A-

Creed II

Michael B. Jordan is obviously a big star and Sylvester Stallone is a better actor than he’s given credit for being. The film’s love story dragged a bit for me and the dramatic structure was very predictable. B+

Criminal

This is well-shot, but for me the photography and director's skillset actually gets in the way of the story a bit. It's a cool idea for a thriller, which I think could have been stronger if it had been about the people rather than the movie and the camera. B

The Croods

Lively, funny enough, but I still vote for highest vs. lowest common denominator (cavemen) for my favorite film fare.

Pick of the Week

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

This is a three hour story and for over two hours it was one of the best movies I've ever seen—a truly magical tale, a cinematic miracle, that reminded me more of the work of John Irving than F. Scott Fitzgerald. Then I felt the story went flat for 40 minutes or more. I wish that a strong editor—film and story—had been around to make the last hour as good as the first 2. Still, I admired this film tremendously.

