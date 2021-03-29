We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
The Black Book Series
The Red Book
Published: 03 / 29 / 2021
James Patterson believes The Black Book is his best thriller ever. The Red Book is even better.For Detective Billy Harney, getting shot in the head, stalked by a state’s attorney, and accused of murder by his fellow cops is a normal week on the job. So when a drive-by shooting on the Chicago's west side…
The Black Book
Published: 10 / 24 / 2017
The "thrilling" #1 New York Times and USA Today bestseller (Karin Slaughter): when three bodies are found in a Chicago bedroom, a black book goes missing . . . and the city has never been more dangerous.Billy Harney was born to be a cop. As the son of Chicago's chief…