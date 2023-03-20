We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Amy Cornwall

Countdown

Amy Cornwall has 5 days to save the world, 4 days to save her family. . . James Patterson’s most riveting thriller since The Black Book.   Agent Amy Cornwall excels at working from the shadows—until a botched field operation reveals dark dealings between her bosses and an informant. And a hidden plot…

The Cornwalls Vanish (previously published as The Cornwalls Are Gone)

When Captain Amy Cornwall's family goes missing, the Army Ranger will do whatever it takes to bring them home in this cinematic thriller that begins with a mysterious phone call and ends with a twist you'll never see coming.In her career as an Army intelligence officer, Amy Cornwall has seen…