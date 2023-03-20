We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
Amy Cornwall
Countdown
Published: 03 / 20 / 2023
Amy Cornwall has 5 days to save the world, 4 days to save her family. . . James Patterson’s most riveting thriller since The Black Book. Agent Amy Cornwall excels at working from the shadows—until a botched field operation reveals dark dealings between her bosses and an informant. And a hidden plot…
The Cornwalls Vanish (previously published as The Cornwalls Are Gone)
Published: 12 / 03 / 2019
When Captain Amy Cornwall's family goes missing, the Army Ranger will do whatever it takes to bring them home in this cinematic thriller that begins with a mysterious phone call and ends with a twist you'll never see coming.In her career as an Army intelligence officer, Amy Cornwall has seen…