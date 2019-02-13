Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Maximum Ride

Everyone loves Maximum Ride!

"I just really like this series. Mostly because I like Max. I'm forty‐seven, and I want to be Max. How many teenagers must want to be Max? Max is the Superman of the decade."
—Brenda Cooper, A Space For Tea (blog)

"I highly recommend this book for adults, young adults, even preteens.... I talked so much about this, and obviously enjoyed it so much, that my 10‐year‐old (girl) is reading (and loving) it now, my 15–year‐old (boy) wants to read it next, and even my husband has expressed interest in it."
—Mama Fasha

"I loved MAXIMUM RIDE. I could not put it down. I finished it in 1 day. While different than Patterson's When the Wind Blows, I still enjoyed reading more about the winged children. I can't wait for the next one to come out."
—Stephanie, 18

"I loved this book! It was sooo exciting and suspenseful that I literally jumped when something would happen. The narrator's voice was hilarious; I laughed out loud in the middle of my English class. It was a great book, and I can't wait until the next one comes out."
—Hanna, 16

"What a fantastic read. I was so engrossed after the first couple of chapters, I had to sneak time in to finish it. I can't wait to pass on the book to my 12‐year‐old and tell others about it at the store."
—Sharon, Bookseller

"Patterson is not just for adults anymore. With the Maximum Ride series he has created edgy, taut thrillers that teens won't be able to put down. The characters are easy to identify with, and I can't wait to see what happens to Max and her family next!"
—Cathy, Bookseller, Blue Willow Bookshop

"This book...has all the characteristics of [James Patterson's] work for grown‐ups: pace, action, mystery and cool.... This skilled and compulsive tale is so involving...and it proves that girls can be tough, too."
—London Times, "Children's Book of the Week," July 3, 2005

"The key to MAXIMUM RIDE's success may be that it incorporates concepts familiar to young people.... What makes these characters so appealing is that they have wings and can fly.... Another plus: the book has a feel of a video game.... Fights and flights are nonstop in MAXIMUM RIDE. The writing is visual and cinematic—things that kids expect from their video games, TV cartoon shows, and action movies. And the ending leaves plenty of wiggle room for a sequel."
—USA Today

"The teachers read Maximum Ride again today, and the students begged them not to stop when the reading time was up! Some students even came up to me and told me they went out and purchased the book that night because they just couldn't wait until the next day to read again!"
—Terri Smith, Teacher, "Maximum Read" program, Hurst, Texas

"I am excited as a teacher to see a student get so into a book and will definitely keep copies of the series in my classroom for other reluctant readers!"
—Karie, High School Teacher

The Adventures of Maximum Ride

Maximum Ride Forever

Navigate a post-apocalyptic world and experience a thrilling finale with the ultimate Maximum Ride novel.Discover the ninth and ultimate Maximum Ride story! Legions of Max fans won't be disappointed by this encore episode in the beloved series about the incredible adventures of a teenage girl who can fly. As Maximum…

Nevermore

Maximum Ride and her faithful friends stand ready to face the two greatest threats that humankind has ever known--now combining forces in an unbeatable plot to destroy life as we know it once and for all. And this time, the enemy truly can't be stopped. The danger mounts just as…

Angel

Max Ride and her best friends have always had one another's backs. No. Matter. What. Living on the edge as fugitives, they never had a choice. But now they're up against a deadly force that's racing across the globe, and just when they need him the most--Fang is gone. He's…

Fang

Being a kid with wings -- constantly on the run -- has never been easy, and Max and her flock are more tense than ever.Angel says that Fang will be the first to die, and Angel is never wrong. Maximum Ride is used to living desperately on the run from…

Max

James Patterson's bestselling Maximum Ride series is back . . . and Max and her flock are ready for their most daring rescue mission yet.Someone -- or something -- is decimating ships and sea life off Hawaii's coast, and Max and her flock find themselves sucked into the Navy's top-secret…

The Final Warning

Hold on tight for the wildest ride yet as Max and the flock take on global warming -- Earth's biggest threat -- in this #1 New York Times bestselling series. Max returns in a chilling adventure unlike any other. Safe havens for the six highly hunted winged kids have become…

Saving the World and Other Extreme Sports

Join Max and her friends on a wild ride to save the world. The time has come to face the ultimate enemy . . . but are Max and her Flock ready?The time has arrived for Max and her winged "Flock" to face their ultimate enemy and discover their original…

School's Out--Forever

Fourteen-year-old Maximum Ride and the other members of the "Flock" -- Fang, Iggy, Nudge, Gasman and Angel -- are just like ordinary kids -- only they have wings and can fly.After their last wild adventure, the Flock members are taken under the wing of an FBI agent and try to…

The Angel Experiment

Max soars above the world . . . but in James Patterson's thrilling adventure, fantasy can come crashing down to reveal the nightmares of the Angel Experiment.Maximum Ride and her "flock" -- Fang, Iggy, Nudge, Gasman and Angel -- are just like ordinary kids, only they have wings and can…