Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Harriet Blue Series
Detective Harriet Blue returns in her biggest thriller yet in the instant New York Times bestseller. With her life on the life, Harriet has to to do unspeakable things and making her a very good cop... gone very bad. In the space of a week, she has committed theft and…
Detective Harriet Blue is determined to clear a convicted killer's name . . . but when there's another murder, can she escape the madmen holding her hostage?What are the chances that convicted killer Sam Blue is innocent of the serial murders of three young women? Determined to clear his name,…
The #1 New York Times bestseller of a brilliant investigator facing the shock of her brother's murder arrest . . . and her own exile in the Australian outback.Harry Blue is the top Sex Crimes investigator in her department. But even she didn't see this coming: her own brother arrested…
Harriet Blue Bookshots
Detective Harriet Blue is chasing down a violent killer on a university campus in a terrifying case that's far more sinister than she ever imagined.Harriet Blue, the most single-minded detective since Lindsay Boxer, won't rest until she stops a savage killer targeting female university students. But new clues point to…