Michael Bennett

Michael Bennett is six foot three, weighs 200 pounds, and is Irish American. He lives in New York City with his 10 adopted kids who he cares for with the help of his au pair, Mary Catherine, and his grandfather Seamus. His wife, Maeve, died of cancer in December, 2007.

Education

Michael graduated from Regis High School in Manhattan, and studied philosophy at Manhattan College in the Bronx.

Michael Bennett became a detective to uncover the truth at all costs. He began his law enforcement career in the Bronx's 49th Precinct. He then transferred to the NYPD's Hostage Negotiation Team and remained there until he moved to the Manhattan North Homicide Squad.

Michael met his wife Maeve while they were working in the Bronx. She worked in the trauma ward at Jacobi Hospital, just around the corner from Bennett's first posting. Since her death in 2007, Michael is still single, but is slowly beginning to date again. He fears heights.

Bennett's 10 kids are Chrissy, Shawna, Trent, twins Fiona and Bridget, Eddie, Ricky, Jane, Brian, and Juliana.

Say hello to the Bennett kids...

For the first time ever, check out illustrations of Michael Bennett's ten kids!

Michael Bennett Chrissy Michael Bennett Shawna Michael Bennett Trent Michael Bennett Twins Michael Bennett Eddie Michael Bennett Ricky Michael Bennett Jane Michael Bennett Brian Michael Bennett Julia
Blindside

The mayor of New York has a daughter who's missing and in danger. Detective Michael Bennett has a son who's in prison. The two strike a deal. Bennett and the mayor have always had a tense relationship, but now the mayor sees in Bennett a discreet investigator with family worries…

Ambush

Only Detective Michael Bennett stands in the way of two lethal cartels fighting for New York City's multi-million-dollar opioid trade. And they know where he and his family live.An anonymous tip about a crime in Upper Manhattan proves to be a setup. An officer is taken down -- and, despite…

Manhunt

On Thanksgiving Day, a mysterious attacker strikes New York's parade-and it's up to Michael Bennett to hunt them down.Michael Bennett, be grateful you're alive.Someone attacked the Thanksgiving Day Parade directly in front of Michael Bennett and his family. The television news called it "holiday terror"-Michael Bennett calls it personal. The…

Haunted

Detective Michael Bennett and his family are ready to escape New York for a vacation in Maine-but a shocking scene deep in the woods reveals a dark world of drugs and murder.Haunted by guilt and shame, Michael Bennett is living with a father's worst nightmare. Reeling from a crisis that…

Chase: A BookShot

When a man falls to his death, it looks like a suicide-but Detective Michael Bennett finds evidence suggesting otherwise.A man plunges to his death from the roof of a Manhattan hotel. It looks like a suicide, except the victim has someone else's fingerprints and $10,000 in cash. Enter Detective Michael…

Bullseye

In a stunning thriller from the world's #1 bestselling writer, New York Detective Michael Bennett is caught in the crossfire of a deadly standoff, and he must kill . . . or be killed.Snow blankets the avenues of Manhattan's exclusive Upper West Side. The storm is the perfect cover for…

Alert

In this New York Times bestseller, Detective Michael Bennett must race against time to save New York City from chaos by tracking down the source of two mysterious attacks.New Yorkers aren't easily intimidated, but someone is doing their best to scare them, badly: why? After two inexplicable high-tech attacks, the…

Burn

Detective Michael Bennett finally returns to New York City--and to the most unsettling, horrific case of his career.At last, Detective Michael Bennett and his family are coming home to New York City. Thanks to Bennett, the ruthless crime lord whose vengeful mission forced the Bennett family into hiding has been…

Gone

A crime lord has declared war on America. Only Detective Michael Bennett knows why.Manuel Perrine doesn't fear anyone or anything. A charismatic and ruthless leader, Perrine slaughters rivals as effortlessly as he wears his trademark white linen suit. Detective Michael Bennett once managed to put Perrine behind bars, the only…

I, Michael Bennett

Police officers shot Detective Michael Bennett arrests an infamous Mexican crime lord in a deadly chase that leaves Bennett's lifelong friend Hughie McDonough dead. From jail, the prisoner vows to rain epic violence down upon New York City-and to get revenge on Michael Bennett. Judges murdered To escape the chaos,…

Tick Tock

NYC's #1 detective, Michael Bennett, has a huge problem--the Son of Sam, the Werewolf of Wisteria and the Mad Bomber are all back. The city has never been more terrified!Tick--a killer's countdown beginsA rash of horrifying crimes tears through the city, throwing it into complete chaos and terrorizing everyone living…

Worst Case

Best case: survivalThe son of one of New York's wealthiest families is snatched off the street and held hostage. His parents can't save him, because this kidnapper isn't demanding money. Instead, he quizzes his prisoner on the price others pay for his life of luxury. In this exam, wrong answers…

Run for Your Life

A calculating killer who calls himself The Teacher is taking on New York City, killing the powerful and the arrogant. His message is clear: remember your manners or suffer the consequences! For some, it seems that the rich are finally getting what they deserve. For New York's elite, it is…

Step on a Crack

As he faces a devastating personal loss, Detective Michael Bennett is about to take on the most sinister challenge of his career: a kidnapping crisis that could destroy the most powerful people in America.The nation has fallen into mourning after the unexpected death of a beloved former First Lady, and…