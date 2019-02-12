Michael Bennett is six foot three, weighs 200 pounds, and is Irish American. He lives in New York City with his 10 adopted kids who he cares for with the help of his au pair, Mary Catherine, and his grandfather Seamus. His wife, Maeve, died of cancer in December, 2007.
Education
Michael graduated from Regis High School in Manhattan, and studied philosophy at Manhattan College in the Bronx.
Michael Bennett became a detective to uncover the truth at all costs. He began his law enforcement career in the Bronx's 49th Precinct. He then transferred to the NYPD's Hostage Negotiation Team and remained there until he moved to the Manhattan North Homicide Squad.
Michael met his wife Maeve while they were working in the Bronx. She worked in the trauma ward at Jacobi Hospital, just around the corner from Bennett's first posting. Since her death in 2007, Michael is still single, but is slowly beginning to date again. He fears heights.
Bennett's 10 kids are Chrissy, Shawna, Trent, twins Fiona and Bridget, Eddie, Ricky, Jane, Brian, and Juliana.