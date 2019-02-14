Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
MIDDLE SCHOOL SERIES
In the next book in James Patterson's bestselling Middle School series, Rafe Khatchadorian's hilarious little sister, Georgia, is back for another rollicking adventure! This time, she's vying to be crowned winner of the Battle of the Bands--if she doesn't die of embarrassment first!It's not easy being Rafe Khatchadorian's sister. He's…
Join lovable troublemaker Rafe Khatchadorian on a trip to London, where he must cope with a bully, a secret crush, and one hilarious embarrassment after another.After a mostly-successful stint at Hills Valley Middle School, Rafe is excited to visit the incredible city of London with his class. Sightseeing around a…
In this adventurous installment of James Patterson's bestselling Middle School series, everyone's favorite underdog hero Rafe Khatchadorian is headed to the dangerous wilds of Australia! Rafe isn't exactly considered a winner in Hills Village Middle School to say the least, but everything's about to change: he's won a school-wide art…
Discover the series that inspired the Middle School movie with this hilarious installment of James Patterson's hit series starring everyone's favorite underdog, with non-stop laughs on every page.It's a dog-eat-dog world, and Rafe Khatchadorian is just trying to live in it. Life in middle school is finally starting to seem…
TOUCHDOWN! James Patterson will have kids busting out laughing as they follow lovable bad-boy Rafe's struggles to score big on the field-and in the social scene!In this seventh Middle School episode, Rafe heads back to the place his misadventures began: the dreaded Hills Village Middle School, where he's now being…
Join Rafe as he survives white-water rafting, camp counselors, and rock climbing in this hilarious New York Times bestseller from the Middle School series.After a rough summer, Rafe is heading back to the dreaded Hills Village Middle School, the site of the very worst years of his life. And as…
From bullies to school dances, Rafe and Georgia have an opinion about everything in middle school. But who's right? It's up to you.The Khatchadorian kids are an opinionated duo, and as readers of the Middle School stories know, they don't exactly see eye to eye. But when wild-card Rafe and…
Hilarious hero Rafe Khatchadorian heads to summer camp and faces bullies with his friends in this installment of James Patterson's beloved Middle School series. Rafe Khatchadorian, the hero of the bestselling Middle School series, is ready for a fun summer at camp--until he finds out it's a summer school camp!…
From blockbuster author James Patterson comes the third installment in the #1 New York Times bestselling Middle School series! Georgia Khatchadorian-the sister of Rafe, the star of the first two Middle School books-plans to excel at Hills Village Middle School in all the places her troublemaking brother failed. She's even…
Live large with James Patterson's winning follow-up to the #1 New York Times bestseller Middle School, The Worst Years of My Life.After sixth grade, the very worst year of his life, Rafe Khatchadorian thinks he has it made in seventh grade. He's been accepted to art school in the big…
Discover the #1 bestselling middle-grade comic that inspired a major motion picture: Children's Choice Award winner James Patterson has never been more hilarious and heartwarming.Rafe Khatchadorian has enough problems at home without throwing his first year of middle school into the mix. Luckily, he's got an ace plan for the…
Katt vs. Dogg
For anyone who loves cats, dogs (or both!), James Patterson's most pawsome story ever is set in a society defined by the oldest rivalry in the world: katts versus doggs! Oscar is a happy dogg---a rambunctious kid who loves being a Dogg Scout. Thanks to his family, he knows that…
Max Einstein
*#1 New York Times Bestseller*What Harry Potter did for magic, Max Einstein does for kids' imaginations! #1 bestselling author James Patterson has written the first and only children's adventure novel officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives. Max Einstein is not your typical genius. She...-Hacks the computer system at NYU…
Dog Diaries
Here's MIDDLE SCHOOL for young readers--through the eyes of Rafe Khatchadorian's misbehaving mutt, Junior! When rule-breaking Rafe has to train his new dog in obedience school, you know things are about to get really ruff!Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! I've been waiting for ages to tell my story, and…
Unbelievably Boring Bart
Invisible creatures are attacking the school, and a 12-year-old boy is the only one who can stop them in this fun, hilarious middle grade novel.Okay, so maybe Bartholomew Bean is only a hero in the video game app he created. But if he reveals his identity as the genius behind…
Not So Normal Norbert
James Patterson's rollicking new middle grade novel is a hilarious adventure into a futuristic world, where different is dangerous, imagination is insanity, and creativity is crazy! Norbert Riddle lives in the United State of Earth, where normal means following the rules, never standing out, and being exactly the same as…
Laugh Out Loud
Get ready to Laugh Out Loud (a lot!) with James Patterson's illustrated middle grade story of a twelve-year-old boy starting his own book company for kids.Jimmy loves reading so much that he's inspired to start a book company for kids -- run by kids. It's a big dream for a…
Pottymouth and Stoopid
In this "superwonderrific" New York Times bestseller (Jerry Spinelli), two bullied middle-school boys finally fight back with the power of funny.David and his best friend Michael were tagged with awful nicknames way back in preschool when everyone did silly things. Fast-forward to seventh grade: "Pottymouth" and "Stoopid" are still stuck…
Word of Mouse
A very special mouse escapes from a lab to find his missing family in this charming story of survival, determination, and the power of friendship. What makes Isaiah so unique? First, his fur is as blue as the sky -- which until recently was something he'd never seen, but had…
Jacky Ha-Ha
In the #1 New York Times bestselling series, class clown Jacky Hart is a triple threat onstage and she wants to act and sing all summer long -- but her parents have other plans. Jacky Hart has found a hidden talent in the performing arts, and she's a triple threat…
A hilarious class clown tells jokes to escape her worries in James Patterson's #1 New York Times bestselling middle grade novel. With her irresistible urge to tell a joke in every situation -- even when she really, really shouldn't -- twelve-year-old Jacky Ha-Ha loves to make people laugh. And cracking…
Public School Superhero
Inner city middle school student Kenny Wright imagines himself as a superhero-but when he faces peer pressure and bullying, can he find his strength in real life?Kenny Wright is a kid with a secret identity. In his mind, he's Stainlezz Steel, super-powered defender of the weak. In reality, he's a…
House of Robots
It's a robot revolt! As Sammy's inventor mom works on a secret project, he and his sister try to contain the hilarious pranks and chaos of droids on strike.After a few early glitches in their relationship, Sammy and his "bro-bot" E are now fast friends. In fact, E is such…
In book two of the House of Robots series, it's 'bot brains versus 'bot brawn in an all-out war!Sammy Hayes-Rodriguez and his "bro-bot" E are making new friends every day as E works as his bedridden sister Maddie's school proxy. But disaster strikes when E malfunctions just in time to…
In this highly-illustrated series from James Patterson, an extraordinary robot signs up for an ordinary fifth grade class . . . and elementary school will never be the same!It was never easy for Sammy Hayes-Rodriguez to fit in, so he's dreading the day when his genius mom insists he bring…
Treasure Hunters
The U.S.A. is in danger... Only the Kidds can find the treasure that will save it!Bick, Beck, Storm and Tommy are stuck in Washington, D.C. without any priceless antiques to hunt--BORING! But everything changes when the Kidds uncover a dastardly conspiracy: a fake Bill of Rights!Now they're crisscrossing the country…
Gear up for an exciting adventure with the thrill-seeking Kidds as they search for a missing Incan city in South America made entirely of gold!When Bick and Beck Kidd find a hidden trove of pirate treasure, it includes a map with clues to an even bigger score: the lost Incan…
Join the Kidds on their trek to exotic Russia and the dangerous Arctic as they outrun the bad guys in their search for stolen treasure.After their adventures in China and Germany, the Kidd family is ready for some rest and relaxation. But when you're an ace treasure hunting team, there's…
The Kidds-treasure hunting family extraordinaire-are heading to China, on a journey that will lead them beyond the Great Wall and into the underbelly of Berlin. Bick and Beck Kidd are desperately trying to secure the ancient Chinese artifact that will buy their mother's freedom from renegade pirates. But when the…
The sequel to James Patterson's Treasure Hunters is another hilarious, hair-raising and highly-illustrated adventure for the First Family of Action!Bick Kidd and his globe-trotting siblings Beck, Storm and Tommy may have completed their first treasure hunt after their father was lost at sea, but their kidnapped mother is still in…
From #1 New York Times bestselling author James Patterson comes a brilliantly original adventure series, jam-packed with action, humor, and heart!The Kidd siblings have grown up diving down to shipwrecks and traveling the world, helping their famous parents recover everything from swords to gold doubloons from the bottom of the…