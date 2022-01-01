We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
Investigation Discovery Series
Till Murder Do Us Part
Published: 01 / 19 / 2021
From the world's #1 bestselling author comes a collection of Discovery ID true crime stories where the bonds of matrimony and love can tear you brutally apart. Til Murder Do Us Part: Kathi Spiars can't believe she's found such a good man to marry as Stephen Marcum. Twelve years later, she…
Murder of Innocence
Published: 11 / 17 / 2020
Dive into two dark stories of crime and murder from a New York Times bestselling author, inspired by true crime horrors where murder isn't always the worst thing that can happen to you . . .Murder of Innocence: It's impossible to resist Andrew Luster. He's rich, charming, and good-looking, and…
Murder Thy Neighbor
Published: 09 / 15 / 2020
As seen on ID, these two true-crime thrillers follow a neighbors' quarrel that turns violent and cyber-bullying that explodes in a double murder.Murder Thy Neighbor: Ann Hoover is a nice woman but she's come to hate her neighbor. Roy Kirk moved in next door with plans to renovate. But as…
Murder Beyond the Grave
Published: 02 / 06 / 2018
A wealthy kidnapped man fights for his life and a real estate deal turns deadly in these two true crime thrillers that inspired Discovery's Murder is Forever TV series.Murder Beyond the Grave(with Andrew Bourelle): Stephen Small has it all: a Ferrari, fancy house, loving wife, and three boys. But the…
Home Sweet Murder
Published: 01 / 02 / 2018
As seen on the Discovery ID TV series Murder is Forever, these two true-crime thrillers follow a lawyer struggling to stop a killer and a detective angling to solve a double homicide.Home Sweet Murder (with Andrew Bourelle): Lawyer Leo Fisher and his wife Sue are a sixty-one-year-old couple enjoying a…
Murder, Interrupted
Published: 01 / 02 / 2018
As seen on Discovery's Murder is Forever TV series: In these two true crime thrillers, a reluctant hitman and a cheating husband fight for their lives . . . and a single mother exacts her revenge.In Murder, Interrupted (with Alex Abramovich), rich, cheating financier Frank Howard wants his wife dead,…