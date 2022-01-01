We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Investigation Discovery Series

Till Murder Do Us Part

From the world's #1 bestselling author comes a collection of Discovery ID true crime stories where the bonds of matrimony and love can tear you brutally apart. Til Murder Do Us Part: Kathi Spiars can't believe she's found such a good man to marry as Stephen Marcum. Twelve years later, she…

Murder of Innocence

Dive into two dark stories of crime and murder from a New York Times bestselling author, inspired by true crime horrors where murder isn't always the worst thing that can happen to you . . .Murder of Innocence: It's impossible to resist Andrew Luster. He's rich, charming, and good-looking, and…

Murder Thy Neighbor

As seen on ID, these two true-crime thrillers follow a neighbors' quarrel that turns violent and cyber-bullying that explodes in a double murder.Murder Thy Neighbor: Ann Hoover is a nice woman but she's come to hate her neighbor. Roy Kirk moved in next door with plans to renovate. But as…

Murder Beyond the Grave

A wealthy kidnapped man fights for his life and a real estate deal turns deadly in these two true crime thrillers that inspired Discovery's Murder is Forever TV series.Murder Beyond the Grave(with Andrew Bourelle): Stephen Small has it all: a Ferrari, fancy house, loving wife, and three boys. But the…

Home Sweet Murder

As seen on the Discovery ID TV series Murder is Forever, these two true-crime thrillers follow a lawyer struggling to stop a killer and a detective angling to solve a double homicide.Home Sweet Murder (with Andrew Bourelle): Lawyer Leo Fisher and his wife Sue are a sixty-one-year-old couple enjoying a…

Murder, Interrupted

As seen on Discovery's Murder is Forever TV series: In these two true crime thrillers, a reluctant hitman and a cheating husband fight for their lives . . . and a single mother exacts her revenge.In Murder, Interrupted (with Alex Abramovich), rich, cheating financier Frank Howard wants his wife dead,…