NYPD Red
Red Alert
Published: 03 / 26 / 2018
The NYPD's most elite task force must protect the city from a shadowy killer with a vendetta in this New York Times bestselling mystery.The richest of New York's rich gather at The Pierre's Cotillion Room to raise money for those less fortunate. A fatal blast rocks the room, stirring up…
NYPD Red 4
Published: 02 / 09 / 2016
New York's most elite police force chases a ruthless murderer with an uncontrollable lust for money and blood.It's another glamorous night in the heart of Manhattan: at a glitzy movie premiere, a gorgeous starlet dripping in millions of dollars' worth of jewelry makes her way past a horde of fans…
NYPD Red 3
Published: 03 / 16 / 2015
In James Patterson's sensational mystery, NYPD Red discovers a chilling conspiracy that terrifies the city's most powerful.NYPD Red is the elite, highly trained task force assigned to protect the rich, the famous, and the connected. And Detective Zach Jordan and his partner Kylie MacDonald-the woman who broke his heart at…
NYPD Red 2
Published: 12 / 23 / 2014
NYPD Red's finest detectives are about to investigate a brutal crime scene in Central Park . . . but even their training can't prepare them for the biggest case of their careers.When NYPD Red arrives at a crime scene, everyone takes notice. Known as the protectors of the rich, famous,…
NYPD Red
Published: 06 / 18 / 2013
On the opening night of New York's biggest Hollywood event, special task force NYPD Red is on high alert -- and they can't afford to make a single mistake.NYPD Red is a special task force charged with protecting the interests of Manhattan's wealthiest and most powerful citizens. When a world-famous…