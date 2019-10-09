Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
House of Robots
It's a robot revolt! As Sammy's inventor mom works on a secret project, he and his sister try to contain the hilarious pranks and chaos of droids on strike.After a few early glitches in their relationship, Sammy and his "bro-bot" E are now fast friends. In fact, E is such…
In book two of the House of Robots series, it's 'bot brains versus 'bot brawn in an all-out war!Sammy Hayes-Rodriguez and his "bro-bot" E are making new friends every day as E works as his bedridden sister Maddie's school proxy. But disaster strikes when E malfunctions just in time to…
In this highly-illustrated series from James Patterson, an extraordinary robot signs up for an ordinary fifth grade class . . . and elementary school will never be the same!It was never easy for Sammy Hayes-Rodriguez to fit in, so he's dreading the day when his genius mom insists he bring…