Crazy House
Published: 05 / 15 / 2018
Two twins face a world of Death Row and dystopia in James Patterson's gripping thriller-perfect for fans of The Hunger Games. Seventeen-year-old Becca Greenfield was snatched from her small hometown. She was thrown into a maximum-security prison and put on Death Row with other kids her age. Until her…
The Fall of Crazy House
Published: 03 / 17 / 2020
The best series since The Hunger Games just got better: Escape is just the beginning in this dystopian story of two fearless sisters who must defeat a powerful regime -- or risk becoming what they despise.Twin sisters Becca and Cassie barely got out of the Crazy House alive. Now they're…