Browse the Alex Cross Series
James Patterson's blockbuster Alex Cross series has sold over 100 million copies--and now he's bringing those thrills to a new generation! Alex's son Ali is eager to follow in his father's footsteps as a detective, but when his best friend goes missing, what price will he have to pay to…
A killer with all the skills of a master detective has made Alex Cross the subject of his deranged "investigation."In a Virginia penitentiary, Alex Cross and his partner, John Sampson, witness the execution of a killer they helped convict. Hours later, they are called to the scene of a copycat…
A killer elite--six assassins--are on the loose. So is Alex Cross. A leader has fallen, and Alex Cross joins the procession of mourners from Capitol Hill to the White House. Then a sniper's bullet strikes a target in the heart of DC. Alex Cross's wife, Bree Stone, newly elevated chief…
With explosive charges and shocking evidence, Alex Cross is about to face the trial of the century in the #1 New York Times bestselling series.Alex Cross is on the wrong side of the law. Charged with gunning down followers of his nemesis Gary Soneji in cold blood, he is being…
A threat from an anonymous caller sends D. C. into panic as Detective Alex Cross teams up with his wife to uncover the chilling truth.An anonymous caller has promised to set off deadly bombs in Washington, DC. A cruel hoax or the real deal? By the time Alex Cross and…
Homicide Detective Alex Cross teams up with his wife to beat a D. C. criminal at his own game.Washington, DC, has never been more dangerous. After shots pierce the tranquil nighttime calm of Rock Creek Park, a man is dead: what looks at first like road rage might be something…
Alex Cross watched a man die at the hands of an old enemy. . . and he's back from the grave for revenge.Alex Cross, I'm coming for you-even from the grave if I have to. Along Came a Spider killer Gary Soneji has been dead for over ten years. Alex…
For Alex Cross, the toughest cases hit close to home-and in this deadly thrill ride, he's trying to solve the most personal mystery of his life.When his cousin is accused of a heinous crime, Alex Cross returns to his North Carolina hometown for the first time in over three decades.…
Detective Alex Cross is being stalked by a psychotic genius, forced to play the deadliest game of his career. Cross's family-his loving wife Bree, the wise and lively Nana Mama, and his precious children-have been ripped away. Terrified and desperate, Cross must give this mad man what he wants if…
The stakes are higher than ever for Alex Cross as he faces his most personal enemy yet: a criminal who threatens his family.Detective Alex Cross is a family man at heart: nothing matters more to him than his children, his grandmother, and his wife Bree. His love of his family…
If Alex Cross stops running, he will die. . . three serial killers are on the loose, and they want revenge.Detective Alex Cross arrests renowned plastic surgeon Elijah Creem for sleeping with teenage girls. Now, his life ruined, Creem is out of jail, and he's made sure that no one…
With relentless danger around every corner, Detective Alex Cross is hunting down a kidnapper . . . but only if someone powerful doesn't kill him first.The President's son and daughter are abducted, and Detective Alex Cross is one of the first on the scene. But someone very high-up is using…
Wedding bells ringDetective Alex Cross and Bree's wedding plans are put on hold when Alex is called to the scene of the perfectly executed assassination of two of Washington D.C.'s most corrupt: a dirty congressmen and an underhanded lobbyist. Next, the elusive gunman begins picking off other crooked politicians, sparking…
When a beloved relative is murdered, Detective Alex Cross vows to hunt down the killer . . . and discovers a secret that could rock the entire world.Detective Alex Cross is pulled out of a family celebration and given the awful news that a beloved niece was brutally murdered. Alex…
Unprotected and alone, Alex Cross is chasing a horrible new breed of killer. When the crimes hit close to home, he must hunt down the source . . . before it finds him first.When the home of Alex Cross's oldest friend, Ellie Cox, is turned into the worst murder scene…
Alex Cross faces two crazed killers in this chilling, suspenseful blockbuster from James Patterson, "the man who can't miss" (Time).A spate of elaborate murders in Washington D.C. have the whole East Coast on edge. They are like nothing Alex Cross and his new girlfriend, Detective Brianna Stone, have ever seen.…
Alex Cross faces the most cunning, psychotic killer of his career in the blockbuster James Patterson novel that inspired a major motion picture.Alex Cross was a rising star in the Washington, D. C. Police Department when an unknown shooter gunned down his wife in front of him. Alex's need for…
Someone is murdering Hollywood's A-list, and Alex Cross's family vacation is cut short as he navigates a mysterious world of luxury, gossip, and hidden secrets.FBI Agent Alex Cross is on vacation with his family in Disneyland when he gets a call: a well-known actress was shot outside her home in…
Alex Cross must face the world's most dangerous agents, criminals, and assassins. The fate of the world rests in his hands.In broad desert daylight, a mysterious platoon of soldiers evacuates the entire population of Sunrise Valley, Nevada. Minutes later, a huge bomb detonates a hundred feet above the ground and…
Alex Cross battles the most ruthless and powerful killer he has ever encountered: a predator known only as the Wolf.Alex Cross's first case since joining the FBI has his new colleagues baffled. Across the country, men and women are being kidnapped in broad daylight and then disappearing completely. These people…
In this #1 New York Times bestseller, Alex Cross is ready to resign-but when his partner shows up with a case he can't refuse, he goes up against the most bone-chilling killers of his entire career.Detective Alex Cross is on his way to resign from the Washington, D.C., Police Force…
Detective Alex Cross must confront his most terrifying nemesis ever- and his own deepest fears- in this electrifying thriller from the world's #1 bestselling writer.D.C. Detective Alex Cross has seen a lot of crime scenes. But even he is appalled by the gruesome murders of two joggers in San Francisco's…
Alex Cross is racing against time as a series of crimes stuns Washington, D. C. -- and he might be facing his most brilliant enemy yet.In a series of terrifying crimes, bank robbers have been laying out precise demands when they enter the building-and then killing the bank employees and…
Detective Alex Cross is in love, but in Washington D. C. he must face a villain he will never forget.Alex Cross is happy, but his happiness is threatened by a series of chilling murders-murders with a pattern so twisted, it leaves investigators reeling. Cross's ingenious pursuit of the killer produces…
In this New York Times bestseller, two killers-one operating in America, one in Europe-believe Alex Cross is the only worthy opponent in the deadly game each has planned.Gary Soneji, a dying prison escapee, is looking for revenge on Cross, while another insane killer is pursued by Thomas Augustine Pierce-a brilliant…
Join Alex Cross in a heart-stopping thrill ride as he pieces together the clues of two gruesome murders. Will he find the killers in time?In the middle of the night, a controversial U.S. senator is found murdered in bed in his Georgetown pied-a-terre. The police turn up only one clue:…
Join Alex Cross on his most terrifying murder case yet in this #1 New York Times bestseller and one of PBS's "100 Great American Reads."In Los Angeles, a reporter investigating a series of murders is killed. In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a beautiful medical intern suddenly disappears. In the sequel…
Discover the classic thriller that launched the #1 detective series of the past twenty-five years, now one of PBS's "100 Great American Reads"Alex Cross is a homicide detective with a Ph.D. in psychology. He works and lives in the ghettos of D. C. and looks like Muhammad Ali in his…
Others (Not part of the main series)
On Christmas Eve, Alex Cross must risk everything to solve a mystery and stop a hostage situation from spiraling out of control.It's Christmas Eve and Detective Alex Cross has been called out to catch someone who's robbing his church's poor box. That mission behind him, Alex returns home to celebrate…
Written in the fearless voice of Detective Alex Cross, Alex Cross's Trial is a #1 New York Times bestseller of murder, love, and above all, bravery.From his grandmother, Alex Cross has heard the story of his great uncle Abraham and his struggles for survival in the era of the Ku…