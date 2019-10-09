We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
STANDALONES
The Runaway's Diary
Published: 04 / 26 / 2022
Two sisters leave home for the city. The big sister has to save herself. The little sister has to save them both. All her life, Eleanor's lived in the shadow of her fun-loving older sister, Sam. When Sam runs away to Seattle, Eleanor goes looking. Being a runaway is . . . Lonely. Frightening. In…
Best Nerds Forever
Published: 05 / 03 / 2021
Finn McAllister was a normal middle school nerd--now he’s a ghost with a big mystery to solve.One minute, Finn was biking home from school, and the next, he was run off the road by a maniac in a big van. Now, he's a ghost. He can do lots of fun things, like…
Scaredy Cat
Published: 03 / 15 / 2021
Pasha & Poop, two adorable housecats take on Ebeneezer, the Grinch of all Cats. James Patterson’s funniest animal adventure since Katt vs. Dogg.When shelter cats Pasha and Poop move in with their new human family, they find themselves up against a ghostly bully. Scaredy Cat demands they follow his rules…
Becoming Muhammad Ali
Published: 10 / 05 / 2020
From two heavy-hitters in children's literature comes a critically acclaimed biographical novel of cultural icon Muhammad Ali. *"This utterly delightful story about Ali's childhood is a smash hit." -- School Library Journal (starred review) Longlisted for the 2022-2023 Indiana Young Hoosier Book Award, and nominated for the 2021-2022 Black Eyed Susan…
Unbelievably Boring Bart
Published: 09 / 03 / 2018
Invisible creatures are attacking the school, and a 12-year-old boy is the only one who can stop them in this fun, hilarious middle grade novel.Okay, so maybe Bartholomew Bean is only a hero in the video game app he created. But if he reveals his identity as the genius behind…
Not So Normal Norbert
Published: 07 / 02 / 2018
A kooky kid is banished to another planet in this hilarious adventure about a futuristic world where different is dangerous, imagination is insanity, and creativity is crazy!Norbert Riddle lives in the United State of Earth, where normal means following the rules, never standing out, and being exactly the same as…
Laugh Out Loud
Published: 08 / 28 / 2017
Get ready to Laugh Out Loud (a lot!) with James Patterson's illustrated middle grade story of a twelve-year-old boy starting his own book company for kids.Jimmy loves reading so much that he's inspired to start a book company for kids -- run by kids. It's a big dream for a…
Pottymouth and Stoopid
Published: 06 / 12 / 2017
In this "superwonderrific" New York Times bestseller (Jerry Spinelli), two bullied middle-school boys finally fight back with the power of funny.David and his best friend Michael were tagged with awful nicknames way back in preschool when everyone did silly things. Fast-forward to seventh grade: "Pottymouth" and "Stoopid" are still stuck…
Word of Mouse
Published: 12 / 12 / 2016
A very special mouse escapes from a lab to find his missing family in this charming story of survival, determination, and the power of friendship. What makes Isaiah so unique? First, his fur is as blue as the sky -- which until recently was something he'd never seen, but had…
Public School Superhero
Published: 03 / 16 / 2015
Inner city middle school student Kenny Wright imagines himself as a superhero-but when he faces peer pressure and bullying, can he find his strength in real life?Kenny Wright is a kid with a secret identity. In his mind, he's Stainlezz Steel, super-powered defender of the weak. In reality, he's a…