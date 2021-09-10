We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
Katt vs. Dogg
Published: 04 / 01 / 2019
For anyone who loves cats, dogs (or both!), James Patterson's most pawsome story ever is set in a society defined by the oldest rivalry in the world: katts versus doggs! Oscar is a happy dogg---a rambunctious kid who loves being a Dogg Scout. Thanks to his family, he knows that…
Katt Loves Dogg
Published: 12 / 13 / 2021
Katts and doggs are supposed to be sworn enemies, not… in LOVE! Gross!Wilderness adventurers and expert trackers Molly the katt and Oscar the dogg go camping with their families: parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, and uncles. One big reunion! It would be fun if there weren't so many rules to follow…