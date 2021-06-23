We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.
Published: 06 / 28 / 2021
Alex Cross’s son Ali is an accomplished mystery-solver and #1 bestseller. A crime at a concert near his school sparks his newest investigation, and it gets dangerous fast. Sometimes it’s good to have a father in the detective business. ALEX CROSS is a genius detective. ALI CROSS is following in his father's footsteps. When Ali sees…
Published: 12 / 01 / 2020
James Patterson's blockbuster Alex Cross series has sold over 100 million copies – and now he's bringing those thrills to a new generation! Alex's son Ali is eager to follow in his father's footsteps as a detective, but when his best friend goes missing, what price will he have to…