Give the Perfect Gifts for Any Patterson Fan this Mother’s Day

THE 23RD MIDNIGHT

by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro

If You Haven’t Read the Women’s Murder Club, Start Here!



The latest in this “successful and suspenseful” (Entertainment Weekly) series: an attention-seeking copycat is recreating murders by a famous killer from the Women’s Murder Club’s past—with devastating new twists.

Detective Lindsay Boxer put serial killer Evan Burke in jail.

Reporter Cindy Thomas wrote a book that put him on the bestseller list.

An obsessed maniac has turned Burke’s true-crime story into a playbook. And is embellishing it with gruesome touches all his own.

Now Lindsay’s tracking an elusive suspect, and the entire Murder Club is facing destruction.

