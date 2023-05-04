Give the Perfect Gifts for Any Patterson Fan this Mother’s Day
THE 23RD MIDNIGHT
by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro
If You Haven’t Read the Women’s Murder Club, Start Here!
The latest in this “successful and suspenseful” (Entertainment Weekly) series: an attention-seeking copycat is recreating murders by a famous killer from the Women’s Murder Club’s past—with devastating new twists.
Detective Lindsay Boxer put serial killer Evan Burke in jail.
Reporter Cindy Thomas wrote a book that put him on the bestseller list.
An obsessed maniac has turned Burke’s true-crime story into a playbook. And is embellishing it with gruesome touches all his own.
Now Lindsay’s tracking an elusive suspect, and the entire Murder Club is facing destruction.
Buy Now:
Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Books-A-Million | Bookshop | Target | Walmart
THINGS I WISH I TOLD MY MOTHER
by Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo, with James Patterson
“Every mother and daughter should have conversations that change their lives. This book will win your heart!” –Elin Hilderbrand, author of The Hotel Nantucket
A mother and daughter on vacation in Paris unpack a lifetime of secrets and hopes—with a giant Pattersonian twist at the end!
Every daughter has her own distinctive voice, her inimitable style, and her secrets.
Laurie is an artist, a collector of experiences. She travels the world with a worn beige duffel bag.
Every mother has her own distinctive voice, her inimitable style, and her secrets.
“Dr. Liz,” Laurie’s mother, is an elegant perfectionist who travels the world with a matched set of suitcases.
When Laurie surprises her mother with a dream vacation, it brings an unexpected sparkle to her eyes. So begins Things I Wish I Told My Mother. You will wish this novel never ends.
Buy Now:
Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Books-A-Million | Bookshop | Target | Walmart