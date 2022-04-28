Women’s Murder Club Sweepstakes
22 Seconds
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
22 seconds… until Lindsay Boxer loses her badge—or her life.
SFPD Sergeant Lindsay Boxer has guns on her mind.
There’s buzz of a last-ditch shipment of drugs and weapons crossing the Mexican border ahead of new restrictive gun laws. Before Lindsay can act, her top informant tips her to a case that hits disturbingly close to home.
Former cops. Professional hits. All with the same warning scrawled on their bodies:
You talk, you die.
Now it’s Lindsay’s turn to choose.
