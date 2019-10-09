Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BESTSELLERS
Katt vs. Dogg
For anyone who loves cats, dogs (or both!), James Patterson's most pawsome story ever is set in a society defined by the oldest rivalry in the world: katts versus doggs! Oscar is a happy dogg---a rambunctious kid who loves being a Dogg Scout. Thanks to his family, he knows that…
Unbelievably Boring Bart
Invisible creatures are attacking the school, and a 12-year-old boy is the only one who can stop them in this fun, hilarious middle grade novel.Okay, so maybe Bartholomew Bean is only a hero in the video game app he created. But if he reveals his identity as the genius behind…
Not So Normal Norbert
James Patterson's rollicking new middle grade novel is a hilarious adventure into a futuristic world, where different is dangerous, imagination is insanity, and creativity is crazy! Norbert Riddle lives in the United State of Earth, where normal means following the rules, never standing out, and being exactly the same as…
Laugh Out Loud
Get ready to Laugh Out Loud (a lot!) with James Patterson's illustrated middle grade story of a twelve-year-old boy starting his own book company for kids.Jimmy loves reading so much that he's inspired to start a book company for kids -- run by kids. It's a big dream for a…
Pottymouth and Stoopid
In this "superwonderrific" New York Times bestseller (Jerry Spinelli), two bullied middle-school boys finally fight back with the power of funny.David and his best friend Michael were tagged with awful nicknames way back in preschool when everyone did silly things. Fast-forward to seventh grade: "Pottymouth" and "Stoopid" are still stuck…
Word of Mouse
A very special mouse escapes from a lab to find his missing family in this charming story of survival, determination, and the power of friendship. What makes Isaiah so unique? First, his fur is as blue as the sky -- which until recently was something he'd never seen, but had…
Public School Superhero
Inner city middle school student Kenny Wright imagines himself as a superhero-but when he faces peer pressure and bullying, can he find his strength in real life?Kenny Wright is a kid with a secret identity. In his mind, he's Stainlezz Steel, super-powered defender of the weak. In reality, he's a…